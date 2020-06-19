Historic Annapolis home for senior women closing; gives residents 30 days to leave because of dangerous conditions

Mary Mullins thought she found her safe haven.
Finding a place to live in Annapolis on her budget was no easy feat after years of moving around during financial rough patches. So after seven years on the waiting list for the historic Chase-Lloyd House, the 71-year-old thought her move there in 2018 would be her last.
Mullins was horrified to learn she was wrong.
After nearly 135 years as a haven for older women in need, the home’s residents have been asked to leave. And it’s not clear when they’ll be able to return.
On June 5, Mullins and the other four residents of the home were told they had 30 days to move out.
Peggy Pickall, president of the board of trustees for Chase Home Inc., said the building is too dangerous to live in without repairs to the fire escape and wiring.
“If you have to do work on the fire escape, you can’t have people living in the house while the fire escape is being worked on,” Pickall said. “It’s just that simple.”
The board is paying for their move, but Mullins says that’s not enough. She still needs a place to live.
“I’m a nervous wreck and I don’t have any place to go,” Mullins said.
“I didn’t think I would have to move from here since the house has been going for years. I thought I finally found a place I would be able to relax. They messed up my whole world.”
The house is named for its first owner, Samuel Chase, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence for Maryland and a Supreme Court justice. Plantation owner Edward Lloyd bought the half-finished home from Chase, giving it the name it has today.
But its legacy comes from Hester Ann Chase, a cousin of Samuel and then the richest woman in Annapolis. She bought the home in 1846 to raise her three orphan nieces, according to chaselloydhouse.org.
When she died, the last surviving of those nieces, Hester Ann Chase Ridout established the house in her own will in 1886 as an independent living facility for elderly women and set up a board of trustees to run the home.
Now, amidst a global coronavirus pandemic, Mullins and the elderly residents are packing up their belongings. They’ll be able to return once the home is safe to live in again, Pickall said, but she’s not sure when that will be.
For Mullins, one of the younger residents, moving out in 30 days is a massive challenge coupled with the fact that she has nowhere to go. She’ll need to find one by July 7.
“Who can vacate a premises in 30 days, for one thing? You don’t just throw out people in that timeframe,” Mullins said. “Not to mention it’s in the middle of a pandemic.”
Residents moving into the house agree to have a sponsor who they can live with on two weeks notice, but Mullins’ sponsoring family member is not prepared for her to live there. Every place she’s looked at in Annapolis has a years-long waitlist or is out of budget, she said.
“I can’t pay the kind of rent they expect around here,” Mullins said.
Noting that no permits for inspection or construction have been filed this year with the city, Annapolis ombudsman city Hilary Raftovich said she is researching the situation but is unsure of what the city can do to step in. It was not immediately clear if the city inspects the home, as it does for rental units, or if it is regulated by the Maryland Department of Health as a group home.
Pickall said the board didn’t need anyone from the city to deem the home unfit for occupancy.
“It’s obvious,” she said. “It’s an old historic house. It needs work. Old houses always need something. This is major work. There can’t be anybody in the house while it’s being done.”
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, is also concerned, but unsure of what she can do.
“I just think we need to react quickly with this. It’s just wrong,” Tierney said. “I just feel bad.”
Former Chase House manager Carol Kelly, who left in 2018, is concerned not just for the women currently moving out, but for the entire operation. The home is threatened by what she calls the board’s “turtle-like nature.”
“This action is a tendency of its home and its board to operate independently, almost secretively, as a service organization,” Kelly said. “The instinct is to keep things private. This attitude has created another big problem for the non-profit, which is funding.”
Kelly isn’t concerned about the building itself. If the board plans to sell, she’s confident there are many potential buyers who have been eyeing its Georgian architecture. But whether they would continue to honor Ridout’s wishes to house older women, she’s unsure.
“Its use as a home will disappear much too easily if there’s no ability to stabilize its operation,” she said.