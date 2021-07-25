Social Justice Celebrity Charity Weekend culminates with all-star basketball games in Annapolis

A three-day charity event to raise money for local nonprofits that included a yacht party, art clinic and basketball camp wrapped up Saturday with two all-star basketball games at Annapolis High School.
The Social Justice Celebrity Charity Weekend Event, meant to spread awareness of social justice through sports and to raise funds for around a dozen charities, concluded with a match-up between members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Police Departments followed by a second game featuring former NBA stars and other celebrities.
The event was hosted by the Chase Your Dreams Initiative, co-founded by Kyle Williams, who said it took a year to plan and included several delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.
”It’s been a lot of work going into this weekend ,” Williams said. “It’s a little bit overwhelming but it’s for the community.”
Williams and Rodell Wright, CEO and President of Chase Your Dreams Initiative, thanked the donors and sponsors who made the event a success.
”Donations are still coming in,“ Wright said. “We won’t know how much until tomorrow.”
The showdown between county public safety departments was a highly competitive affair that ended in victory for the firefighters.
Their coach, Curtis Harrold, a county firefighter and paramedic, said the event was a critical part of showing the community that police and firefighters are more than just people in authority who wear badges and uniforms.
“It means a lot to show our community how our first responders, as well as our police officers, come together for a good cause and to show our community that we’re here for them,” Harrold said. “We’re here to provide a service, and also to let our hair down to have a good time.”
The weekend charity event started with a meet and greet held on a yacht at City Dock on Thursday. Then on Friday, artist Comacell Brown, another Chase Your Dreams founder, hosted an art clinic with about 30 Annapolis children on Friday followed by a financial literacy summit. Renowned NBA trainer Pat “The Roc” Robinson directed a basketball clinic for 30 more children at the same time.
Brown said he’s heard from parents afterward who said their kids raved about their experience meeting famous people, learning more about sports and art and talking about social change.
“We really changed lives. I feel like we’re spearheading one of the biggest civil rights movements of the new generation and bringing in a lot of influences to help push that narrative and message to heal the community,” Brown said.
Last summer, Brown and other Annapolis artists painted a mural at Chambers Park of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March 2020.
At halftime of the police and fire game, members of Taylor’s family arrived to watch. They expressed appreciation for the ongoing support members of the Annapolis community have shown the family since last year.
Chambers Park and the Breonna Taylor Foundation are two beneficiaries of the weekend’s events.
“Annapolis is a home away from home,” said Tawanna Gordon, Taylor’s cousin. “We visited last year when they first presented the mural and we felt the hospitality then and we feel it now. It is an honor to be a part of this charity event that’s honoring Breonna Taylor.
”We are forever indebted to the city Annapolis, we want to say thank you to every part of that city. And this charity event she would have been proud of it.“
The night’s second game featured several former NBA players, including Stephen Jackson and Lance Stephenson, as well as celebrities with local ties like Young Dylan Gilmer and a few current and former politicians.
Brown marveled at the response organizers received from celebrities who were willing to participate in the event.
For instance, former Archbishop Spalding star Rudy Gay returned home to participate in the charity weekend but wasn’t able to play Saturday because of a conflict. Gay, who still makes his permanent home in the Baltimore area, was hopeful his name and presence would help make this weekend’s activities a success.
Other notable attendees included Jackson who provided free hot meals as part of his “Grab and Go” program; and Santia Deck, a women’s professional football player. Former NBA star Lamar Odom made a surprise appearance.
“It was kind of unbelievable because I’ve met several celebrities but never really had come to the point where I had to ask someone to donate their time,” Brown said. “And as a person who donates their time a lot, I know it really depends on the message or the reason behind donating your time.”