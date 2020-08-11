Annapolis receives donation of 40,000 surgical masks from Changsha, China

The donation has come “in the nick of time,” Simmons said as newly reported cases have begun to trend upward since mid-June after a late spring lull. Maryland has reported about 800 new cases per day since late July, up from a low of about 300 per day in early June. Statewide, nearly 97,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 3,460 have died.