Headstone of Maynard-Burgess House owner, John Maynard, discovered in St. Anne’s Cemetery in Annapolis

Jeff Henderson, lodge historian, Universal Lodge #14 in Annapolis, holds John Maynard's headstone while Annapolis City Black Historian, Janice Hayes Williams explains where the headstone was found laying under these bushes and where she thinks it belongs - several feet from where it was discovered. Annapolis historians have discovered what they believe is the resting place of John Maynard at St Anne's Cemetery in Annapolis. Maynard was a Black man who owned the Maynard-Burgess House at 163 Duke of Gloucester Street. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)