Carlester Smith, Annapolis’ ‘Walking Man,’ has died at age 63

Carlester Smith, an Annapolis icon known as “The Walking Man” from his years of roaming the streets waving and flashing his trademark smile as he picked up trash, died Monday at 63.
For years, Smith, who went by many nicknames, including “The Bag Man” and “The West Street Walker,” was a staple along West Street with trashbags tucked into his pants. A few years ago, he stopped walking after suffering a few falls and was taken into the full-time care of his sister Rosemary Graves where he lived for the last nine years at her Glen Burnie home.
As news of his death spread this week, condolences poured in from the greater Annapolis community.
“One of the things that we knew for certain about him, and just our community, is that he was loved,” said Janell Johnson, Smith’s niece, who confirmed his death Tuesday.
Smith was born in May 1957 in Arnold to his parents Charles and Evelyn Smith. After a fire displaced them, the family moved to Annapolis.
Last summer, Smith was honored with a citation from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office for his “legendary reputation as a fast-walking, arm-waving, always smiling beloved Annapolis icon who has been devoted to keeping the streets clean.”
In July, Annapolis artist Comacell Brown and others painted a mural of Smith on the side of Pinkey’s West Street Liquors.
“I have seen Carlester my whole life, and as I grew up I protected him and told others about his story,” Brown said at the time.
Private funeral services have not yet been scheduled as Smith’s family is still processing his loss, though a public tribute or memorial service to celebrate his life may be forthcoming, his niece said.
“To the Annapolis community, thank you for loving him as your own son,” Johnson wrote in a Facebook post. “We never really had to worry about him much, not with so many incredible guardian angels. What an amazing place to be from!”
This story will be updated.