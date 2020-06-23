Livestream for Carlester ‘Walking Man’ Smith funds first of two planned murals

All of the money for the first mural, to be painted on the outside of Pinky’s West Street Liquors by Comacell Brown, was raised in one night. The “Walk with me” fundraiser hosted on Facebook Live by “Hurricane” Kevin Lebling brought in $5,000, which Lebling said will pay for supplies, Brown’s work and a dedication reception at Pinky’s with Smith and his family. Painting is expected to begin this week.