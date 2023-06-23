‘It’s very hard to say goodbye’: The Canton Restaurant to close after more than 60 years in West Annapolis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Canton Restaurant is closing after being in the city since the 1960s. Their last day of operation is June 28. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Canton Restaurant, a staple of West Annapolis, will shut its doors on Wednesday after more than 60 years of operation.

The current owners decided to close as they both approach retirement age, said co-owner Lisa Wong, who has run the restaurant with her husband Benjamin Wong since 1994.

“Ben’s gonna be 74 years old [in November],” she said. “And I’m going to be 61 in November. So, it’s time for us to stop, [and] smell the roses.”

Lisa Wong’s father-in-law Charles Wong first opened the Chinese restaurant at 11 Ridgely Ave., in the early 1960s. For many years, it was the lone Chinese restaurant in Annapolis.

After serving in the Army in World War II, Wong opened the Eastern Star Cafe with his nephew Gene Guen in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to the business’s website. The Canton Restaurant followed soon after, occupying a corner of a shopping center that today includes Graul’s Market and Naval Bagels.

After Wong retired in 1973, the restaurant eventually fell into the hands of its current leadership, his son and daughter-in-law. The family-run business boasts a sizeable menu full of classic Chinese cuisine, from steamed dumplings to Peking duck, plus some American staples like hamburgers and steak.

Over the years, four generations of the Wong family have worked there, including Benjamin’s son Christopher and his granddaughter Christina.

In a social media post, Christopher Wong wrote that his father and mother-in-law deserved their retirement and that his grandfather, who died in 1996, would have been proud of the decades he, his siblings, cousins and other family members spent keeping the place running.

“All good things come to an end. Thankful for the memories growing up and working there,” he wrote. “And Lisa has just done the best job running that place she’s worked her butt off damn near 7 days a week for many years.”

The restaurant, with its red and gold interior and neon light sign hovering above West Annapolis, will be missed by many in the community, including former Alderman Fred Paone, who represented the restaurant’s district for 14 years. Paone, who’s been a customer for over 30 years, called it a “landmark,” adding that its closure is “unfortunate.”

The customers and Annapolis community kept her at The Canton for the last 29 years, Lisa Wong said.

“It’s very hard to say goodbye,” she said.

Janice Hayes-Williams, a local historian, said she remembers going to The Canton as a teenager in the 1970s to get takeout.

“It’s just always been a staple in my life, like everybody else,” she said. “So most people have known [The Canton] all their lives.”

The future of the restaurant remains unknown as Lisa said she doesn’t know what will occupy the space after the Wongs depart. However, she said the iconic white and red building has been sold.

In a letter published by Eye on Annapolis, Chris Wong, Lisa and Ben’s granddaughter and fourth-generation employee of The Canton, said the family is “deeply saddened” to close the restaurant.

“Thank you all for making us a part of your lives and memories,” she wrote.