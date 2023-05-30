Meade High School graduate executive-produces movie viewed at Cannes Film Festival

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Every May, filmmakers and enthusiasts from around the globe stream into southern France to attend the largest international showcase of cinematic art, Festival de Cannes, also known as the Cannes Film Festival.

This year, one of the films, “Alemanji,” gave Maryland native and Meade High School graduate Elijah Washington the opportunity of a lifetime: to attend the event as an executive producer.

“I am beyond excited for this chance,” Washington said in an interview during a layover on his way to France for the festival, which ran from May 16 through Saturday. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how things unfold going forward with my career.”

“Alemanji” is a “beautifully hilarious” film, Washington said. The comedy, set in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, follows a first-generation African youth. It provides insight into the cultural disconnect between Africans who migrated to America and African Americans who are members of the diaspora.

“The movie was pitched to me by my brother, and initially I was sold,” Washington said. “Then he sent me the trailer and I was sold again. Then I saw the film and I was sold a third time. It was just great, and I knew it was something I wanted to get behind.”

This is his first movie to be shown at the Cannes Film Festival, but for the last four years, Washington has been in Los Angeles writing and producing, trying to carve out his own spot in Hollywood.

The Laurel native attended Glenelg Country School from sixth through 10th grade before moving to Meade High School where he graduated in 2015.

Since he received his bachelor of arts in music business from Anderson University in Indiana in 2018, Washington has worked as a writer, producer and actor.

Within a year of moving to Los Angeles in 2019, he was selected to write music for a BET original movie, “Angrily Ever After,” and guest-starred in Daytime Emmy-nominated show, “A House Divided.” Through his company, Fire Rock Productions, Washington has written and executive-produced other projects as well.

For those close to Washington, like his godmother Vickey Smith, his success was expected since he’s excelled in school and the arts since he was young.

“Watching Elijah’s successes and experiencing his many gifts, talents, and successes is a joy the world must know,” Smith said. “I can’t say I’m surprised at his creative work of acting, singing, composing, and his successes in Hollywood. Bringing his film to the Cannes Film Festival has brought Elijah’s work to a world audience. I expect his greatness. It will only continue from here.”

She also spoke to Washington’s passion and determination in bringing projects that he supports to completion. That kind of attitude is exactly why he was a perfect fit to help produce “Alemanji” and ensure it was finished and seen, she said.

“As an executive producer it’s my job to help get the film across the finish line,” Washington said. " I was introduced to this amazing piece of art, and I used my connections to secure its spot in this festival.”

While getting the movie into such a prestigious film festival is a major accomplishment, he also played another role in the creation of the film when he and his brother were able to secure Glenelg Country School as a shooting location.

“It was a very full circle moment for me,” he said. " I went on to graduate from Meade and then I went to Indiana for college before heading out to Los Angeles, so returning to Maryland for my work was cool.”

Being a part of this movie and getting a chance to experience Cannes is just another indication to Washington that he’s moving in the right direction. He has always known he wanted to create and he’s excited to see where things go from here.

Washington has more projects in the works and recently dropped a music single, “Live Your Life,” which is available on all platforms.

“I feel beyond blessed to be a part of such amazing projects, and having such talented people believing in me,” Washington said. “With so much support for things that my brother and I are creating it feels like the sky is the limit.”