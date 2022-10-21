After half a decade of delays, new cannabis dispensary comes to Parole

Cannabis company MariMed celebrated the opening of its first Maryland-based dispensary in Annapolis on Tuesday, Panacea Wellness Annapolis, four years after the site was first proposed. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Seven years ago, an Annapolis physician and two of her friends applied to open a medical cannabis dispensary in Parole.

The store finally opened on Tuesday, at a celebratory event that drew politicians from across Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, County Executive Steuart Pittman and several state legislators.

Dr. Susan Zimmerman, former CEO of Kind Therapeutics, however, was nowhere in sight.

That didn’t matter to the politicians. For Buckley, Pittman, state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and other Democrats, the Panacea Wellness ribbon cutting marked a chance to tout Maryland’s upcoming referendum on recreational marijuana in the Nov. 8 general election and declare themselves members of a party that made medical cannabis possible. In reality, Panacea Wellness opened its doors only after navigating multiple lawsuits, an epic corporate shake-up and years of permitting drama in a county governed by Democrats.

MariMed, the parent company for Panacea Wellness, cleared its final hurdle on Sept. 29, when the Anne Arundel County Appeals Board upheld the issuance of a building permit for the dispensary on Generals Highway. The company took a risk and continued with construction despite the appeal, and within days of the decision, Pittman was onboard to attend the grand opening, minus the local physicians who started the saga.

Budding business in Annapolis

Zimmerman, who ran a pain clinic with her husband, Dr. William Tham, founded Kind Therapeutics with physician assistant Sophia Leonard-Burns and Leonard-Burns’ sister, Jennifer DiPietro. The trio had the medical and business know-how, but lacked expertise in marijuana cultivation, according to a thorough accounting published earlier this year in the Baltimore Business Journal. In 2015, the trio applied for cannabis permits and agreed to pay Massachusetts-based MariMed $125,000 for consulting services that would help them grow their business.

In 2016, Kind Therapeutics received preliminary approval from the state to open a 180,000-square-foot growing and production center in Hagerstown and a dispensary in Parole, selecting a former appliance repair shop next to Annapolis Bowl as their location.

The facility in Hagerstown now employs approximately 125 people, according to MariMed. The dispensary, however, became mired in Anne Arundel County politics, dispensary regulations and controversy. In 2018, the county sued Tham and his clinic for allegedly overprescribing opioids, and Pittman came under fire for accepting money from him. County Council members, meanwhile, argued over setback regulations for marijuana dispensaries, with several Democrats opposing a Republican-led effort to carve out an exception for Kind Therapeutics.

Contemporaneously, BBJ reported, the consultancy relationship between Kind Therapeutics and MariMed broke down. MariMed’s CEO would eventually testify in court that both companies had a long-standing agreement to list the three women as owners, with the understanding that MariMed would eventually buy them out.

“We were going to play out the minority, woman card,” said Robert Fireman, the CEO.

Growing pains

The Hagerstown facility sailed through local protocols fairly quickly, enabling Kind and MariMed to sell their products at other dispensaries. By October 2019, revenue topped $800,000 a month. That fall, Kind sued MariMed, accusing the men from Massachusetts of mismanagement. MariMed countersued, accusing the women of “getting greedy” and reneging on a 2018 memorandum to sell for $6.3 million. After Kind tried to block MariMed employees from entering the Hagerstown plant, both companies sought restraining orders against the other.

A judge ruled in favor of Kind. MariMed appealed. In December 2021, an appeals court upheld the first ruling. On Jan. 5, MariMed announced it would acquire Kind Therapeutics for $20 million, and that all remaining litigation would be dismissed once the sale was approved.

An attorney who represented Zimmerman and the other former owners of Kind declined to comment.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, which in addition to issuing licenses limits the presence of out-of-state marijuana companies, approved the sale April 27. Fireman and the four other men who run MariMed then waited for the County Board of Appeals to rule on the latest round of Parole permitting battles.

No peace and love in Parole

Richard Smith opposed the Generals Highway dispensary from the start. As chief technology officer of OpenPath Products, a software company located next door to the former appliance repair shop, he said that locating the dispensary at the busy intersection of Bestgate Road and Generals Highway would bring more traffic down their shared driveway. In an online petition, Smith said his fight wasn’t about medical marijuana, but about, “the unsuitability of this particular location for a dispensary since it will adversely impact local residents, as well as businesses and the public who regularly travel Generals Highway.”

He pointed out that the Gold Leaf dispensary, which received approval from the state in 2016 just as Kind Therapeutics did, was only one mile away, and already provided patients with ample access to medical marijuana.

Converting an appliance repair store into a medical marijuana dispensary should have triggered a site development plan review at the county level, Smith’s representatives argued at the appeals board. Instead, the county allowed MariMed to move forward with something called a “tenant improvement permit” for renovations. By eliminating a second story to create cathedral-like ceilings in its showroom, the building shrank from 12,000 to 9,000 square feet. “A traffic analysis was not performed because it was not required,” the board wrote, in its Sept. 29 decision upholding the building permit.

Board member Patsy Baker Blackshear, however, took the rare step of dissenting.

“There is substantial change in use proposed here from businesses engaged in appliance repair and millwork to a heavily mercantile cannabis dispensary,” Blackshear wrote. “It is unwise to believe that there will not be a concomitant change to traffic in this already dangerous area.”

Smith did not return a call seeking comment.

“Architecting modern wellness”

Most of MariMed’s corporate executives visited Annapolis this week to celebrate the long-delayed opening.

“You know, we would love to be open two years ago, for sure,” said Ryan Crandall, chief operating officer of MariMed. “We were chomping at the bit.”

On tours, Crandall and other executives highlighted their made-in-Maryland mentality. “Grow it, process, wholesale and retail is our business model in all states that we’re in,” said Howard Schacter, the company’s chief communications officer.

All the products are kept under glass in museum-like display cases. Name a way to consume tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabis byproduct governed by the federal Controlled Substances Act, and Panacea Wellness sells a way to smoke, vape, rub or down it. MariMed is especially well known for producing its own line of Hagerstown-made edibles, including Betty’s Eddies and Bubby’s Baked.

All adults can browse with a guest pass and buy merchandise like socks adorned with hemp leaves and “Nature’s Heritage” sweatshirts, but only patients with a valid card issued by a physician can purchase cannabis.

“People come in here with real medical need and, and we’re taking care of them with a with a high-quality experience and high-quality product,” Schacter said.

Over the summer, the Annapolis City Council voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries, however, the state commission has not received any applications for licenses, should more become available, a spokesperson said.

The Annapolis ordinance allowing medical dispensaries requires a one-mile buffer zone between stores, which should prevent any others from opening near Panacea Wellness or Gold Leaf.

Although Gold Leaf arguably has a better location, easy to enter and exit via West Street, Crandall believes there’s enough demand for medical marijuana to support two Parole dispensaries.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Gold Leaf,” Crandall said, noting that the competing dispensary sells MariMed brands. He posits, however, that opening their own bricks-and-mortar location allows MariMed to continue “architecting the idea of modern wellness through cannabis products,” and “really helping them through that process of discovery.”

“We are really laser-focused on trying to help the local community around us,” Crandall said.