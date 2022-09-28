Iconic ‘Caddyshack’ yacht is for sale in Stevensville: ‘This boat beats them all’

The 1979 Striker 60' Convertible yacht made famous by Rodney Dangerfield’s "Caddyshack®" character, Al Czervik's, "Seafood" of "you scratched my anchor!" fame, is for sale. (Joe Longobardi)

It’s an Airbnb. It’s a popular Kent Island charter boat. It’s a floating pop culture icon.

It’s the yacht that actor Rodney Dangerfield crashes in the cult classic film “Caddyshack,” and it can be yours for just $349,900.

The Seafood, as the boat was named for the movie in 1980, has been docked in Stevensville since 2017. It’s owned by Chesapeake Bay Sport Fishing and has been available for charters and as a stationary Airbnb, currently averaging 4.72-star reviews.

Joe Longobardi, a broker for United Yacht Sales, has closed million-dollar deals and sold boats to celebrities during his long career in Florida and Maryland, but never posted a listing quite like this. “I think this boat beats them all because of the notoriety,” Longobardi said.

Built in 1979 by the now-defunct Australian company Striker, the Seafood is a 60-foot-long “power yacht” with two 675 horsepower diesel engines. Striker’s owner arranged for the boat to appear in the film, cruising around Biscayne Bay with Dangerfield’s character, Al Czervik, at the helm. In the iconic boat crash scene, Judge Elihu Smails, played by Ted Knight, the haughty president of an exclusive country club, is attempting to christen his sailboat, The Flying Wasp.

Just as the Champagne smashes against the bowsprit , the Seafood comes barreling toward The Flying Wasp. Dangerfield attempts to hit reverse and drops his anchor through the sailboat’s skylight.

“Hey, you scratched my anchor!” Dangerfield hollers at his nemesis , delivering one of the movie’s more famous lines.

“Caddyshack” marked Harold Ramis’ first film as both writer and director. His future projects would include “Groundhog Day” and “Ghostbusters.” The movie also featured Chevy Chase as a golf pro and a young Bill Murray — then performing on “Saturday Night Live” — in his breakout film role as Carl Spackler, a golf course groundskeeper who declares war on an animatronic gopher.

It’s a classic “slobs-vs.-snobs comedy,” Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips said, writing about the film when the book “Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story,” was published four years ago.

After filming, the Seafood went on to a second career as a charter fishing boat in Florida, the Dominican Republic and the Gulf of Mexico.

But by the time the boat made its way to a marina in Pasadena, “It was floating,” but not much else, a spokesman for Chesapeake Bay Sport Fishing said. The company purchased the boat in 2017 and gave it a complete overhaul, including onboard plumbing and electrical equipment. At the time, the listing price was $129,000.

“They did a good job fixing it up,” Longobardi said.

Now 99% of people who book the Seafood on Airbnb come for the “Caddyshack” connection, according to Chesapeake Bay Sport Fishing. The other 1% are looking for a place to stay on Kent Island and somehow stumble across the famous yacht.

Below deck, guests find a captain’s stateroom, a cabin with twin beds and a bunkroom, each with a private head. Kitschy details abound, including a “Bush Wood Country Club” flag, a signed Dangerfield photo and a life-size cardboard Bill Murray behind the bar. And of course, as demonstrated by Chase, Dangerfield and all their pals, there’s plenty of deck space to host a happening party.

“If you are a Caddyshack fan this is a must do!” one Airbnb guest wrote of her stay in June. A bride who booked the Seafood for her wedding in July praised the Seafood for offering “a really fun experience with beautiful scenery that added to our memorable day.”

On more recent guest offered only a four-star review on account of, “a strong odor on the boat that we found to be offensive. Other than that we had a great time.”

Longobardi said he suspects the odor is something a capful of bleach down the drain would fix.

“It’s a common problem on boats,” he said.

Although the Seafood is still equipped and ready to go catch rockfish in the bay, Longobardi said the ideal owner of the boat will continue its current trajectory.

“She’ll do a great job as a charter boat for sunset boat booze cruises,” Longobardi said.

Boats, the yacht salesman believes, come with a legacy, and the Seafood comes with the legacy of the Biscayne Bay party that “Caddyshack” fans will never forget, and neither will the blue-and-white boat that became an unlikely star.

“Boats have souls,” Longobardi said. “They really do.”