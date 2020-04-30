Budget cuts, no new taxes and more: Four things to know about Annapolis’ fiscal year 2021 budget

The budget includes cuts across several departments to help make up an estimated $6 million shortfall between total revenue and expenditures for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The police and fire departments saw budget increases aided in part by salary and benefit bumps. The budget lacks any enhancements — that is, any new programs or positions in previous budgets, another result of the financial crunch brought on by the pandemic. It also includes a one-time pause on the city’s sewer rate increase and has no tax increases.