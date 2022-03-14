Annapolis Mayor Buckley’s electric ferry proposal up for final council vote Monday after committee approvals

Following approvals by three City Council standing committees, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s proposal to install an electric ferry from City Dock to Eastport is set for a final vote Monday.
After more than five hours of combined debate, the Finance, Environmental Matters and Transportation standing committees all gave favorable recommendations to the ordinance Buckley is calling the 100% Electric Mobility Plan. The ordinance, O-40-21, would amend the city’s capital budget for the current fiscal year and next to spend a combined $1.5 million to acquire an electric ferry and build docking and charging infrastructure at City Dock and the end of Fifth Street in Eastport. It also proposes acquiring electric trolleys and circulator buses.
Buckley has made the proposal the first big initiative of his second and final term in office, arguing the ferry will make the city a trailblazer in green infrastructure. But there has been pushback on both sides of Spa Creek from residents and civic associations who have argued the plan is being rushed without substantive community input. Others have questioned whether the city should be focusing its finances elsewhere.
“I‘ve been talking about the ferry for a long time … and sometimes you have to step forward and move toward it,” Buckley said Thursday during Environmental Matters Committee deliberations. “You have to take a risk, but you should have faith and trust in the people you’ve elected.
“We have a small plan for a small city that will pack a big punch,” he added.
The Eastport Civic Association board supports the city electrifying its fleet, said Bill Reichhardt, the association’s president who testified at all three hearings. Reichhardt has instead proposed waiting to spend funds on the plan until a study on its feasibility is done. The Ward One Residents Association submitted similar testimony.
“What’s the rush. We feel like we are being shot out of a gun,” Reichhardt said during his testimony Thursday. “This is not about a boat, this is about doing this right. It’s about the public interest being examined before money is being put on the table.”
The city will study all aspects of the plan, including the demand for the ferry service, impacts on traffic and parking and the cost of maintenance, City Manager David Jarrell said. Some of the urgency around the proposal is because of an 18 to 24 month lead time for purchasing an electric ferry, he said.
Buckley has promised to secure grant funding from county, state and federal partners to pay for the project in its entirety.
The city is expected to make a $30,000 refundable down payment on the ferry, said Buckley, who has identified a boat built in Sweden that he says is “far more advanced” than U.S. models.
In all, the electric ferry would cost an estimated $330,000; another $100,000 would go toward planning and conceptual designs for the docking and charging.
In the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, $550,000 would be needed for an electric circulator bus, $50,000 for two electric six-passenger vans and $400,000 for DC charging infrastructure, according to city estimates.
Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, a Ward 2 Democrat and chair of the Transportation Committee, said she had concerns about the proposal potentially violating the Jones Act, a federal law that regulates maritime commerce.
Buckley is confident the ferry will receive all the required approvals but if it is in violation of the law, the city won’t buy it and will seek other options, he said.
Randy Rowel, the newly appointed chair of the Environmental Commission, also gave testimony Thursday, during which he urged the city to find ways to make the project more inclusive by hiring a more diverse array of contractors.
The ferry would be operated by Watermark Cruises and Tours, but there would be opportunities to hire operators from disadvantaged communities, said Jack Guild, deputy city manager for resilience and sustainability.
There is support among residents who will live close to the proposed ferry stop in Eastport and see the ferry as an exciting draw for tourists and Annapolitans alike.
Funding the plan is a “drop in the bucket for the budget” when considering the service would likely improve transit as well as water access and add good city jobs, said Chris LeDoux, an Eastport resident, who testified at the Finance Committee on March 3.
Eastport resident Frieda Wildey wrote in written testimony to the Finance Committee that while the legislation is “surely groundbreaking” the ferry “is just not ready to be implemented and leaves unanswered questions,” she said, including why a U.S.- or Annapolis-based boat maker can’t be used or how the city plans to address parking and flooding around 5th Street.
The Finance Committee approved an amendment to remove any mention to 5th Street from the proposal to allow other Eastport locations to be considered, though that is still the preferred location for the docking site, officials said.