Nearly $82,000 mayoral inauguration and One Annapolis ball paid for with donations, ticket sales

The cost of the inauguration was $11,925, the vast majority of which paid for the stage and audiovisual equipment from Chesapeake & Potomac, at a cost of $10,000. Artist Jeff Huntington was paid $1,000 to touch up the mural splashed across the wall above Buckley’s restaurant, Tsunami. Payments of $500 and $425 went to a transportation operator and a band bus for Annapolis High School.