Maryland approves funding for adaptive boating center in Annapolis

The Maryland Board of Public Works unanimously approved $1.8 million on Wednesday for an adaptive boating center built by Chesapeake Accessible Boating that will help people with disabilities enjoy Chesapeake Bay waters.
The city will work with the accessible boating group, also known as CRAB, to acquire a lease at 7040 Bembe Beach Road in Annapolis, currently the home of Port Williams Marina. The funding is coming through Maryland Program Open Space and will be used to acquire the, said City Manager David Jarrell in a statement.
To purchase the land, the city will also use a $450,000 State Capital Grant to meet the $2.25 million total cost. Once the lease is established, CRAB will handle all the construction and maintenance of the property, Jarrell said.
For roughly 30 years, CRAB has been operating out of Sandy Point State Park. Executive Director Paul Bollinger said he is looking forward to creating the adaptive boating center in 2021.
“It has been CRAB’s ultimate goal to make the adaptive boating center the premier ADA facility to provide greater access to the Bay for all people with disabilities,” Bollinger said.
The initial 20-year lease term is expected to be approved by the Annapolis City Council later this month, and they will have the option to renew the lease in June 2040. CRAB will be responsible for making any necessary renovations for accessibility and is also expected to build onto the facility to include classrooms and offices.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, said the facility fits in well with the community in his ward, and “will be an incredible asset to the City and County, ensuring equal access to sailing on our beautiful waters.”
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley called the adaptive facility a “tremendous amenity” and said it will be another reason for Annapolis to be referred to as the “Sailing capital.”
“I am happy that we can make adaptive sailing a priority,” Buckley said.