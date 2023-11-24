Steady stream of Black Friday shoppers survey historic Annapolis stores

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Matt Mona, owner at KA-CHUNK!! Records, helps customers on Black Friday Record Store Day. Black Friday shoppers look for deals in downtown Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For many, the day after Thanksgiving is reserved for recovery from a day filled with food, family, friends and football. But for others, it’s Black Friday — the perfect time to begin Christmas shopping and for businesses to get a boost in sales.

But with more sales shifting online and an expectation that consumers are going to take a cautious approach to holiday shopping this year, Black Friday has lost some of its significance.

That didn’t faze the steady stream of shoppers who visited historic Annapolis on Friday morning.

On Maryland Avenue, KA-CHUNK Records had a line around the corner with at least one guest waiting since 1 a.m. to see what the record store had to offer for its yearly Record Store Day, which regularly coincides with Black Friday.

“There’s an organization that sets up record releases for independent record stores, so they partner up with labels to get independent record stores some exclusive records a couple times a year, including today,” said Mathew Mona, 45, the owner of KA-CHUNK Records for 13 years.

Mona said the record store’s biggest sales day is in April, but Black Friday is also good.

“We didn’t break a record or anything as far as traffic, but there were plenty of people posted up all night,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to get that boost in sales.”

Over on Main Street, plenty of shoppers took advantage of the chilly fall day to check out the stores.

“My wife is walking me to death,” said Lane Woodrow, 65, of Rockville, with a laugh. “We come out with the dogs and grandkids to this area every year. Today it’s a little chilly but in the sun it feels great.”

Gerald and Pam Morrison shop with their daughter Jala Morrison at Helly Hansen where she bought a coat. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Morrisons also were in town to do some shopping. They are visiting the Washington, D.C., area to see family and were thrilled to get a chance to explore historic Annapolis.

“My daughter said she wanted a new winter coat, so we just found a nice deal inside Helly Hansen,” said Gerald Morrison, 64.

His wife Pam, 62, said she was originally from the Annapolis area but moved to North Carolina more than 40 years ago.

“It’s nice to be back in the area this time of year,” she said. “I missed my family, but it’s awesome to see the town look so similar but kept up so well.”

Consumers are expected to take a cautious approach to holiday shopping this year, with spending power hurt by inflation, high debt and limited savings.

Retail sales are projected to edge up 3% to 4% in November and December to as much as $966.6 billion, a slower pace than the 5.4% year-over-year growth in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation trade group.

Consumers are increasingly buying online. They spent $5.6 billion on Thanksgiving Day alone, a 5.5% year-over-year gain, and are expected to ring up another $9.6 billion — a 5.7% jump — on Black Friday, according to an e-commerce analysis released Friday by Adobe. Online spending has climbed nearly 7% so far this month compared with the same period last year, Adobe said.

People started arriving at 1 a.m. to be first in line at KA-CHUNK!! Records for Black Friday Record Store Day. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

While KA-CHUNK had long lines, shops like Hatley Boutique, a baby and kids clothing store on Main Street, were hoping for business to pick up in the afternoon. Kendra Daily, 25, from Odenton, has been working at the boutique for five years and says that things in the area haven’t really been the same since before the pandemic.

“Hopefully, now that things have calmed down, shoppers will come and things will go back to normal,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.