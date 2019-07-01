After time living in Annapolis, Key School sues Hallie Biden for not paying tuition

Since Joe Biden’s son and daughter-in-law bided their time in Annapolis last summer, Hallie Biden faces a lawsuit from the Key School.

Since the former vice president put in his bid for Democratic presidential candidate, his family has made headlines.

His son, Hunter Biden, is listed as an Annapolis resident in a paternity lawsuit from an Arkansas woman who claimed Biden is the father of her 10-month old in a May court filing. Hallie Biden said they no longer live in Annapolis but declined to comment further.

The New Yorker published a lengthy profile Monday on Biden in which he opened up about renting a home in Annapolis to have some privacy with Hallie Biden and her two children.

Hallie Biden is the widow of Hunter Biden’s brother, Beau, who died in 2015. Hunter and Hallie Biden broke up a few months after moving to Annapolis, The New Yorker reported.

The Key School filed a lawsuit against Hallie Biden in March for not paying tuition. Biden owes the school $55,740 for enrolling her children in 7th and 8th grade for the 2018-2019 school year, the school’s attorney claims in the suit.

Hunter Biden, the Key School’s attorney and the mediator in the lawsuit did not respond for comment.

