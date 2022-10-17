Annapolis retirement home fire causes $300,000 in damage; no injuries reported, department says

Several residents evacuated an Annapolis retirement home early Monday morning after a fifth-floor unit caught fire, causing $300,000 worth of damage, according to the Annapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to Baywoods of Annapolis at about 3:05 a.m. and were met with heavy smoke conditions when they reached the fifth floor to extinguish a fire affecting one unit at the continuing care facility, according to a news release from the department. The fire did not extend outside of the affected unit, and the fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured by the blaze, the department said.

Some residents of the fifth floor evacuated to the lobby of the building, while others sheltered in place, according to the release. The American Red Cross is assisting any residents who may be displaced from the fire, but the fire department said they did not know how many residents would be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Annapolis Fire Explosives Services Unit. The fire originated in the patio area of the unit, according to the release.