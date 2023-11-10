Bay Bridge Run sets off Sunday morning in Annapolis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kendall Sigman of Adamstown, MD (5056), center, was not bundled up in cold weather gear like many of the 16,000 runners and walkers in 2022 Bay Bridge Run, who endured wind and chilly temperatures in the mid-40s as they completed the course across the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. At left is Kristin Duda of Ellicott City, and second from left, Amy Easter of Sykesville. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Ready. Set. Go. Thousands will embark Sunday morning to run, jog and walk over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The Bay Bridge Run’s 10K course will traverse the eastbound span of the bridge from Annapolis to Kent Island. The annual event will launch in waves, with the first participants leaving the start line at 7 a.m.

The post-race party will start as soon as the first participants finish. Live bands will perform at the finish area. Activities are expected to be completed by 1 p.m.

To make way for the run, the eastbound span of the bridge will be closed to traffic Sunday from about 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. Two-way traffic will operate on the westbound span during that time. The center lane may open to traffic to help reduce westbound delays.

Weather for Sunday in Annapolis is set to be sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

The annual race was first run in 1985 when it was known as the Governor’s Bay Bridge Run. The event is now organized by Corrigan Sports.

For more details about the race and parking information, go to thebaybridgerun.com.