State to host virtual public hearing Tuesday on Chesapeake Bay Bridge study

Got an opinion on how the Chesapeake Bay Bridge ought to be expanded? The Maryland Transportation Authority wants to hear it Tuesday evening during an online public comment session.

The virtual listening session comes as the authority, which builds and operates the stat’s tolled roads, bridges and tunnels, continues its second tier study of the what type of crossing would be most effective in the 2-mile-wide, 22-mile-long corridor in which the current bridge stands.

The purpose of the study is to find ways to relieve traffic and improve reliability, safety and mobility on the bridge. The best option, whether it be a third bridge, tunnel or other crossing method, has yet to be determined.

Will Pines, the MDTA’s executive director, said the listening session gives the department “an opportunity to make sure everyone has a voice.”

He acknowledged the frequent backups experienced on the bridge, especially around the holidays and on summer weekends.

“We know that the Bay Bridge traffic struggles are real,” Pines said.

In 2022, the Federal Highway Administration approved Corridor 7, where the current, decades-old bridge is located, as the most effective place for a potential crossing. The corridor extends from the Severn River bridge to the U.S. 50 and U.S. 301 split.

This corridor was selected after considering cost, environmental impacts and existing infrastructure, according to the study.

The second part of the study will determine what mode of transportation is most effective for getting across the bay. Tuesday’s hearing will focus on transit, bike and pedestrian options for the crossing.

During the study’s Tier 1 phase, which began in 2016 under former Gov. Larry Hogan, the possibility of using a ferry service, rail or bus system to cross the bay was analyzed and “were found to not meet the Tier 1 purpose and need as stand-alone options,” a news release states.

Tuesday’s meeting will run from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Those wishing to provide comment can do so at baycrossingstudy.com. Comments can also be emailed to info@baycrossingstudy.com by July 11.

Additionally, the state will host open houses in September to provide updates on the study.