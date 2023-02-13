Annapolis Police arrest man on attempted rape and attempted sex offense charges after two-hour barricade

An Annapolis man surrendered peacefully Sunday afternoon after barricading himself in a relative’s home when police attempted to serve him an arrest warrant, authorities said.

Annapolis Police said in a news release that Steven Brown, 35, refused to open the door after officers saw him in the window of his cousin’s residence in the 200 block of Garden Gate Lane on Sunday afternoon. Police were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant for a sex offense against his ex-girlfriend, who has since filed a protective order against him.

Earlier in the day, around 9 a.m., Brown accused her of dating someone else, according to court filings. Though the couple had broken up six months earlier, they shared a home in Annapolis, the documents said.

The victim told police that Brown, who was intoxicated, wouldn’t leave willingly and soon attacked her.

Eventually, Brown went to his cousin’s house, according to court documents, the Garden Gate Lane address where police later confronted him.

Brown was charged with attempted second-degree rape, attempted fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, according to online court records.

“He refused all contact with the police and a barricaded suspect call was initiated,” police said in the release.

Area residents received an alert regarding the barricade situation, where the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded and eventually began speaking with Brown.

Brown eventually surrendered after less than two hours, police said.

Represented by a public defender, he is being held without bond.