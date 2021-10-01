Fadó Irish Pub in Annapolis will close Oct. 30; seafood restaurant coming in the spring

After 14 years in business, Fadó Irish Pub in Annapolis is closing Oct. 30.
In a Facebook post, the pub remembered its longtime staff, particularly its kitchen, and its reliable customers. A locally owned seafood spot, Sea Salt, will open in the same location in the spring.
“We are immensely proud of our time here and want to recognize the people who have honored us by being part of our team, many of whom have been with us for many years,” the pub said. “There were so many other characters, regulars and influencers of our business.”
In the post, the pub remembered St. Patrick’s Day when people would line up before 6 a.m. and those who would shave their head for St. Baldrick’s Day — helping to raise more than $1 million for children’s cancer research.
“Our staff look forward to seeing you one or ten more times with the freshest Guinness, Shepherd’s Pie and warmest smiles,” the post read. “Come see us, tell us your story and we will reminisce about days past.”