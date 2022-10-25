Annapolis City Council tables stop-work order after developer threatens lawsuit

A luxury townhome developer threatened to sue Annapolis City Council members on Monday, prompting the local lawmakers to postpone calling for a stop-work order for his project.

City Attorney Michael Lyles said representatives for Bando Investment Group emailed council members in advance of Monday night’s meeting. The emails warned of possible legal action should the council have voted to pass a prepared resolution that directed city staffers to issue the stop-work order for a 23-acre, 48-home community.

Advertisement

Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, whose Ward 4 includes the new development, both sponsored the resolution and called for it tabled. It can be postponed for up to 90 days, Lyles said.

At issue are various questionable grading and building permits which were issued as far back as 2006 to different developers and may no longer be valid, according to the resolution.

Advertisement

Finlayson said she made the motion to postpone the order because the city is “still working on solutions” for the project, which has troubled council members since June, when bulldozers suddenly appeared on the vacant land along Aris T. Allen Boulevard near the intersection of Chinquapin Round Road. Athens, as the development is now called, presents a number of problems for the city, especially its current access point on Yawl Road: A narrow car-lined roadway through the working class townhome community of Oxford Landing would lead to a new gated community of million-dollar homes.

At a meeting in August, Nelson Epega, the CEO of Bando Investment Group (which also goes by B.I.G. Limited), made three verbal commitments that mollified council members: Epega said he would apply to the State Highway Administration to seek a traffic light access point on Aris T. Allen, as well as hold an informational meeting with area residents. He also promised Athens would not be gated, whether the entrance was off of Yawl Road or Aris T. Allen.

More than two months later, depictions of Athens as a gated community remain online, there has been no meeting and the State Highway Administration could not confirm that Bando has submitted an access application.

“We are playing ball with these guys,” Epega said in an interview Monday. He also re-iterated his assertion to take legal action if council sought to halt construction. “We will sue. 100%,” Epega said. “We have valid permits.”

But many of those permits are more than 15 years old, at least one was cancelled in 2020 and as the tabled resolution pointed out, many state and city policies around affordable housing, forest conservation, traffic and wastewater management have changed. The tornado that passed through Annapolis in September 2021 also altered the property. According to the resolution, many of these changes could trigger B.I.G. needing to re-apply for construction permits.

The developer disagrees. “We haven’t done anything wrong,” Epega said.

Both Alderman Rob Savidge, of Ward 7, and Alderman Ross Arnett, of Ward 8, sent emails to constituents saying they supported efforts to halt the project. But for now, the council members — who are all Democrats — appear willing to back down.

The acreage in question has a long history of development stops and starts, as well as ties to Maryland Gov. Lawyer Hogan. Previous site plans called the site, Rocky Gorge, and as recently as 2020, plans were in the works for Silver Spring-based Foulger-Pratt to build an affordable housing community on the site.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Bando purchased the property for $4 million. The deal was brokered by Michael Sponseller, a longtime associate of Hogan, on behalf of a limited liability company set up by the Hogan Companies, founded by the governor. That news was reported by Howard/Arundel Report, a biweekly Maryland real estate newsletter. Since 2015, the governor’s business interests have been handled by a trust.

The Hogan Companies never planned to build on the property, Epega said. The plan was to make sure all the permits were in place, then sell it to a developer.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Reached Tuesday, Sponseller declined to comment on the sale, and deferred questions to Epega and the City Council. “You can glean from that report what you will,” he said.

The State Highway Administration once denied a previous developer access to Aris T. Allen, but reversed course in a later decision, once Hogan was in office. Construction vehicles are currently accessing the site via the boulevard. To make the road permanent, Bando will need approval from both the state and Annapolis planning commission.

The developer said contractors are “ready to go vertical” in Annapolis, however, there are no foundations dug on the property as of Tuesday. Most of the work done thus far appears to be tree removal, grading and storm water management.

Epega described sales for Athens homes, which start at $650,000, as “active,” although he declined to share specifics. In a press release, he set the total value of Athens at $48 million.

Advertisement

A native of Nigeria, Epega touts himself as a young developer and his wife a designer who created interior plans for Athens. His financial backers as “like-minded real estate investors” most of whom he “met through connections on social media,” including listeners of his “The Million Marathon” show on the social media platform Clubhouse. Epega’s Instagram feed, @nelsonepegaofficial, features videos of trips to Florida, Mexico, the Maldives and Singapore, as well as real estate updates.

For example, a September video montage set to “Living My Best Life” includes golfing in Cancun as well as the assertion that Soleil at Bowie, Bando’s 21-home gated community planned for Prince Georges County, is “50% sold.” That deal was also brokered by Sponseller.

Bando is also a partner in a larger project in Buford, Georgia and has built a handful of homes in Pikesville. Athens, according to the development’s website, will be “the most thoughtful and innovative home designs to ever be offered in Annapolis.”