Artistic Movement Academy of Dance steps out in Glen Burnie

Rumor has it there’s a new dance studio in northern Anne Arundel County.

It’s a Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, and at an office park tucked away just east of the airport, Adele’s 2011 earworm is pumping through the brand-new speakers at Artistic Movement Academy of Dance. As the British neo-soul star croons, “Bless your soul you’ve got your head in the clouds,” more than a dozen tween and teen girls in Ashley Canterna Hardy’s jazz dance class reach for the skies.

“Take a deep breath,” Hardy says, gently touching the back of one girl doing a split. “See if you can lengthen that leg just a little bit further.” More stretches follow, then eventually high-leg kicks across the studio and grand jeté jumps above the floor

Late last year, Hardy, 37, took the biggest leap of her dance career, purchasing the studio where she and her sister, Adrienne Canterna, grew up dancing. As of Jan. 8, Edna Lee Dance Studio, as the studio that began at the Linthicum Fire Hall was known, has a new name, a new location and a new owner.

“ Sixty-five years was a good run,” says Mary Moran, who sold the studio to Hardy, her former student. “Edna Lee was old enough to retire.”

Moran, 71, was one of Edna Lee Kuhn’s earliest protégés. Kuhn founded her school in 1955 and died last year at age 87. Moran’s dance trajectory went from the Linthicum Fire Hall to Broadway and back to her hometown. In 1994, she returned to the Linthicum studio, which was run for a time by Kuhn’s daughter and became owner in 2000. In the fall of 2019, as she approached 70, Moran asked Hardy about buying out the Edna Lee.

“There were a couple of people who were interested,” Moran said. “Ashley was the one who stuck around. She was faithful, and she pushed. She had other offers, but she stayed with us.”

Then the pandemic hit, and for a time, it was unclear if there would be a studio to sell. In early 2020, more than 250 kids took classes at Edna Lee’s old facility in Burwood Shopping Center. It took two years before Hardy and her husband, Josh, felt confident enough to begin looking for new studio space, which she knew would be necessary for the rebrand. “I wanted ‘artistic’ to be in the name,” Hardy said. “That’s the biggest thing.” Adding the word “academy” brought professional gravitas, “movement” implies athleticism.

“There are a lot of different avenues you can take from this name,” Hardy said, explaining how she came up with Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, even though many people urged her to re-christen the school after herself.

The name Canterna, Hardy acknowledges, “Is big in the dance world”

John and Sally Canterna spent many 1990s afternoons and evenings waiting outside Edna Lee while Ashley and Adrienne danced inside the shopping center. Both sisters received scholarships to study at the Kirov Academy, an elite international boarding school in Washington that closed last year after a storied run turning out top dancers. The girls commuted from Linthicum, and on the weekends, continued taking jazz and tap at Edna Lee to complement their ballet training at the Kirov.

“She showed back when she was 8 that she was talented,” Moran said of Hardy. “She’s a beautiful dancer.”

In 2000, Hardy won both the International Ballet Festival competition in Varna, Bulgaria, and the top junior division prize at Youth America Grand Prix. Both competitions typically launch dancers to major careers with top companies, but Hardy took a different path. She continued the teaching she started as a teen at Edna Lee, made guest appearances with companies and performed in several films, including the 2006 hit, “Step Up.”

Adrienne Canterna won her share of competitions too and went on to dance with The Washington Ballet and Complexions, a New York-based contemporary company. Then she went freelance, and along with her former husband, Rasta Thomas, founded a company called the Bad Boys of Dance based in a studio in Gambrills. Hardy frequently joined her sister and her sister-in-law, Alicia Canterna, as one of the “Good Girls of Dance” who performed as insouciant foils in the Bad Boys shows. When the troupe made its memorable Wolf Trap debut in 2009, the two sisters turned dozens of fouettés in a performance that also included a Michael Jackson medley and a cheeky number where a stage full of guys dance with blowup dolls.

“At its best Bad Boys of Dance resembles a group of friends, gifted performers with individual presences who enjoy one another’s company,” New York Times critic Jennifer Dunning wrote, when the company made its debut at Jacob’s Pillow, America’s most exclusive dance festival. The company’s “Romeo and Juliet” enjoyed a run in London, and a show called “Rock the Ballet” toured Europe for years. The Bad Boys also made pop culture inroads by representing Anne Arundel County on “America’s Got Talent.”

Adrienne Canterna and Thomas divorced in 2016, however, and creative control of “Rock the Ballet” was tied up in Anne Arundel County court until last year. Thankfully, Hardy had already pivoted to teaching and parenthood.

“She’s just gifted,” Moran said of Hardy’s teaching skills. “She has very good insight and she knows how to teach. And she’s a mom of four.”

Gabriella Hardy, the oldest, is a sixth grader at St. Philip-Neri and a standout at Artistic Movement Academy of Dance. Last weekend, the AMAD students represented their nascent school at its first dance convention. Six students, including Gabriella and Adrienne’s daughter Amani, won awards for their solo performances at NUVO Dance.

“She has the same drive as her mom,” Moran said of Gabriella. “I’ve had her in classes. She gets it right away. She’s a quick picker-upper.”

Moran is only teaching tap now. Nearly the entire faculty transferred from Edna Lee to Artistic Movement Academy of Dance with Hardy. Like her, several were Moran’s former students, including Kaylie Gonzalez, Jodi Hissong and Cara Huff.

“It has been a really good, positive experience,” Hardy said of the move. “People are excited.”

Both the old and new spaces had four studios, but unlike the shopping center, this one has plenty of bathrooms. There are also tables in the common areas to do homework, carpeted floors for pre-class stretching and new gray Ikea chairs that are perfect for taking off tap shoes and tying pointe shoe ribbons.

“Ballet! Let’s go,” an instructor hollers between classes, like a benevolent sergeant ordering a changing of the guard.

Doing homework between classes is encouraged at AMAD, gossiping is not. “Edna Lee didn’t want a lobby because she said, ‘That’s where the parents gossip,’” Moran recalled.

In the new space, parents who linger are encouraged to wait outside, unless they are accompanying a young child or taking a “Parent and Me” creative movement class. In true suburban style, many sit in SUVs in the parking lot while their daughters and a handful of sons are inside dancing.

“Yay, male dancers!” Hardy says, adding that she’s also looking to recruit more male and hip-hop instructors, which in turn helps male students feel they belong at a dance school.

“All of the kids are equally important and special and wonderful,” Hardy said. She repeats some version of that mantra several times, because that’s an affirmation that she didn’t hear as a student at the Kirov, training under strict Russian-immigrant instructors. Her goal is for AMAD to be a more nurturing place, where students mature as people as well as dancers.

“We are looking to grow and expand and incorporate anyone and everyone who wants to be part of our dance family,” she said. “That’s who I am and what I stand for.”