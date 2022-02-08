Art Things in Annapolis is looking for new ownership after being closed since October

Skye Vasquez has been the owner of Art Things in Annapolis since 2018 but now is looking to sell the store in three to six months due to unforeseen circumstances.
Vasquez had to step away last year to go back to her day job in finance, just so the store could survive. She left the store to Kim Eshleman, who has worked there for more than 40 years. Eshleman ended up having a family emergency in Octobe, leaving no one to run the store and it has been closed ever since.
Eshleman said it was disorienting to have to step away from the store.
“This has been my work and my joy since 1978,” she said.
Art Things founder Laurie Nolan sold the shop to Vasquez to keep it going when she retired four years ago. The store was a commercial center of the Annapolis arts scene for 50 years and is known for its Mona Lisa sign.
Art Things moved from West Annapolis to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vasquez said the transition was lovely and Maryland Hall was “very welcoming.” There were some limitations to the move with Maryland Hall being closed on school holidays, she said. Maryland Hall had no comment on the possible sale of Art Things.
Looking for new owners hasn’t been the easiest when some buyers want to turn it into a big-box store or buy all the supplies and get rid of the space. Vasquez has had a few offers, but she wants someone passionate about art, who knows the art world, to take it over.
“Art Things has been around so long that we have always had a steady stream of shoppers and supporters,” Vasquez said. “This store has always had fine art supplies and [has been] staffed with people that know how to use [those materials] so customers can ask questions and have conversations.”
She said she thinks COVID-19 has created uncertainty in the business landscape and has made potential buyers reluctant to commit. Vasquez had the business appraised for $100,000, but she would like to sell it for half that if the right buyer comes along.
“We need someone to carry that mission on,” she said.
Vasquez said Art Things is an educational resource and is always needed in the community.
“We want to reopen the store, but it was just a series of unfortunate events that has kept us from doing this. We wouldn’t be able to for another six months, which isn’t fair to our customers or Maryland Hall,” she said.
“It felt selfish for us to keep the store to ourselves when it could be thriving with the right person leading it. I and Kim have talked on the phone for hours trying to figure out a solution.”
Vasquez said she is currently is paying all the store loans out of her pocket.
Eshleman said she is going to miss the art supplies, creative problem solving and the people the most.
“I love all the supplies; being surrounded by them is like magic. Infinite possibilities, all of them exciting,” Eshleman said. “People having a vision and needing specific tools to carry their project through. Every interaction is a learning experience, for the customer and me. Being a part of the art community, generations of families and all the amazing people I’ve gotten to work with on our staff, all artists themselves all providing creative solutions.”
If anyone is interested in purchasing Art Things, they should email Vasquez at svasquez@gtplimited.com.