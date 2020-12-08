Crab cakes and pizza on the line as mayors make bets on Army-Navy game

The Navy Midshipmen are heading to New York Saturday looking to take home the second win in a row, but now there is food on the line.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Highland Falls Mayor Joseph D’Onofrio have made a friendly wager ahead of the Army-Navy game Saturday. If Navy wins, D’Onofrio will send Buckley the best pizza from New York. If Army wins, Buckley will send his Highland Falls counterpart crab cakes from Boatyard Bar and Grill.
“Crab cakes are synonymous with Annapolis,” Buckley said. “And so I think that you can’t come to Annapolis and not have a crab cake or you haven’t really been to Annapolis,” Buckley said.
Not that Buckley plans to send D’Onofrio any crab cakes. He is pretty confident that Navy will win. It will be a close game, he said, but he predicts the hometown team will take it by 7 points.
Of course, D’Onofrio is confident that Army, despite having a losing record overall against Navy, will take the game. In the last four matchups, Army has won three times, while Navy won last year, breaking Army’s winning streak. Overall, Navy has won 61 times to Army’s 52. There have been seven ties.
“My money, my pizza, my crab cakes are all on Army,” D’Onofrio told Buckley. “I think they’re going to be victorious on Saturday. But again, it’s a special game. These are special guys.”
Highland Falls will be hosting the game, which is unusual. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the game cannot be played at a National Football League stadium like usual. Instead, for the first time since 1943, the game will be played on academy grounds.
D’Onofrio is happy to have the game in his village, he said. President Donald Trump will be attending, which makes it even more special.
“So it’s just going to be a great day,“ D’Onofrio said. “The weather’s going to be good, the air’s going to be good, the spirit’s going to be high. Army’s going to win.”
With the president’s appearance at the game, Highland Falls will essentially come to a halt, the mayor said. That’s not unusual for the area, which has hosted the president before.
“We’re just glad he’s coming,” D’Onofrio said.
In terms of the bet, Buckley promised to pay up, if he loses, despite his confidence that he’ll be eating pizza after the game. He’ll even add a crab cake on top of the pizza to give it a Maryland twist. Apparently, there have been some bets that have gone unpaid, Buckley said.
The idea to do a bet this year was Buckley’s, the Annapolis mayor said.
Latest Annapolis
“Just try to make it fun and try to distract people from this crazy year that we’re in the middle of,” he said. “I think if you can lighten things up for a little while and talk a bit of playful trash. I was trying to bait the mayor but he was too easygoing.”