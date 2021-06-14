Maryland restauranteur who planned restaurant in historic Annapolis building arrested in Connecticut

A Maryland restauranteur who planned to open a restaurant in a historic Annapolis building was arrested in Guilford, Connecticut after police said he was attempting to harm himself and a child who was with him.
Ari Gejdenson, 38, the former owner of Mindful Restaurant Group, a Washington, D.C.-based collection of diverse eateries, was taken into custody Friday after Guilford and Amtrak police responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a man and child on the train tracks.
The man, identified by police as Gejdenson, fled with the child into a nearby marsh and was taken into custody a short time later. Neither Gejdenson nor the child was injured, but they were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
He remained hospitalized Monday and had not yet been charged, said Joe Pelegano, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Judicial Branch.
Police plan to charge Gejdenson with risk of injury, reckless endangerment in the first degree, interfering with police, trespass in the first degree and attempted assault in the first degree, Guildford police said. Gejdenson was being held in custody on a $250,000 bond, they said.
Police said Saturday they could not elaborate on the details of the incident because an investigation was still ongoing. The incident caused temporary delays in Amtrak service.
In 2018, Gejdenson announced plans to open an Italian restaurant in the former location of the PNC Bank at the top of Main Street, 18 Church Circle.
Gejdenson dissolved Mindful Restaurant Group in September and turned the operation of his restaurants over to long-tenured employees, according to a report in the Washington City Paper.
The historic building is owned by Jemal’s Margaret Steele 1723 LLC, a D.C.-based company. The group purchased the building from PNC Bank National Association in 2017 for $2.3 million, according to Maryland property records.
A building permit was issued in February 2020. Developers have also acquired plumbing, fire and electric permits.
A representative for the property owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Annapolis attorney Alan Hyatt represents the owners in the redevelopment project. He did not respond to a request for comment.
The project received a special exception approval from the Annapolis appeals board to build the restaurant in the Historic District. The board has since approved two six-month extensions related to the special exception. The second was approved in October 2020 and will begin at the end of Gov. Larry Hogan’s current state of emergency.
Hartford Courant reporters Zach Murdock and Ken Gosselin contributed to this story.