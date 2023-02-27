Davidsonville man shoots AR-15 at 71-year-old Annapolis woman who drove onto his property, police say

Anne Arundel Police arrested a 42-year-old Davidsonville man and a 71-year-old Annapolis woman Saturday after they say the man shot an AR-15 rifle at the woman’s car as she “intentionally drove onto [his] property and struck two parked vehicles,” the agency said.

Police responded around 11 a.m. to the 3300 block of Riva Road to reports of a shooting, according to a Monday news release. The homeowner, Hugh Christopher Haythorne, 42, told police he fired “several rounds” from his AR-15 rifle at a vehicle driven by Marlene Montes Terwilliger after she “continued to crash into unoccupied vehicles on his property,” police said.

Advertisement

Terwilliger then left the scene. A short time later police learned that a vehicle matching Terwilliger’s was involved in a hit-and-run crash about 4 miles away near Solomons Island Road and Colony Crossing in Edgewater. A driver involved in that crash was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Cpl. Chris Anderson, a department spokesperson.

Police located Terwilligers’s vehicle about a mile north near Solomons Island Road and Mitchells Chance Road where they conducted a traffic stop and arrested Terwilliger without incident.

Advertisement

Police said they identified three “impacts to the windshield” suspected to be from rounds fired from Haythorne’s AR-15. There were no injuries reported from the shooting, police said.

Haythorne was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and four misdemeanors: second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, according to online court records.

Haythorne did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was ordered held without bail at a hearing Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.

No charges for Terwilliger appeared in online court records as of Monday afternoon.