On overdose awareness day, Annapolis opioid deaths will soon top 2019 total

County health workers traversed the county in an outfitted van called the “wellmobile” before the pandemic. Employees would pass out Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effect of an overdose, administer buprenorphine, and provide fentanyl test strips to reduce the risk of overdose for individuals who are not yet committed to treatment. A grant from Gov. Larry Hogan's administration will allow for the program to expand to four days a week, one of a number of initiatives that will be deployed to fight the opioid crisis. (AACo. Department of Health)