On overdose awareness day, Annapolis opioid deaths will soon top 2019 total

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County officials say coronavirus public health orders have made opioid outreach efforts difficult and could be driving numbers higher as Annapolis is poised to surpass last year’s overdose death total.
Ten people have died of an overdose in Annapolis this year and seven more fatalities are pending lab results as of Friday, according to data from the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management. In 2019, 13 people died of an overdose, and 11 died in 2018. The trend aligns with Anne Arundel County health department data showing a 3% increase in fatal opioid overdoses from last year.
Today is International Overdose Awareness when people work to remember loved ones who have died of an overdose. A candlelight vigil is planned at 7:30 p.m. at Arundel Christian Church in Glen Burnie.
The increase in opioid-related deaths has been discouraging, said Kevin Simmons, Annapolis emergency management director, particularly because restrictive state and county public health orders during the pandemic have prevented outreach efforts from being as effective.
“We saw a situation with COVID-19 where [the virus] came and we were unable to meet people where they are,” Simmons said. “We would go out in the community and do outreach but once the governor declared a safer at home order, a lot of our programs weren’t able to [operate].”
As officials grapple with how to offer services to people suffering from opioid use disorder during the pandemic, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced the Opioid Operational Command Center will doll out almost $10 million in grants this fiscal year to continue fighting the crisis. Anne Arundel County will receive about $917,000 for a range of initiatives.
“Addressing the opioid and substance use crisis in Maryland remains one of our highest priorities,” Rutherford said of the funding announcement, part of a five-year, $50 million state program initiated in 2017.
“As long as this crisis poses a threat to Marylanders, we will persist in our efforts to eradicate it. I want to make it very clear that we have remained focused on this issue in spite of the country’s other public health challenges, and we will continue to devote the resources required to bring it under control.”
In Annapolis, 117 people have overdosed so far this year, with about 62% attributed to heroin or another opioid, according to city data. The county has reported 540 total overdoses as of Aug. 25, up 6.3% over this time last year. Of those, 93 were fatal, up from 90 this time a year ago. About 66% of county overdose deaths involved heroin, fentanyl or a mix of the two. Another 33% are still pending lab results.
In Annapolis, the demographics of those who overdose have begun to change, too. As of Friday, 45% of those who overdosed in the city were Black, down from 58% in 2019, according to city data. Overdoses among white residents make up about 48%, an 8-point jump from 2019.
In Anne Arundel County, most overdoses are male, according to county health department data from 2018, the most recent available. White men overdose at about 83 per 10,000 and Black men overdose at about 80 per 10,000.
A concerted outreach toward Black men in the city has proven fruitful, Simmons said.
“I’m concerned about all demographics as far as overdoses go, but we knew we had a potential problem, especially with older black males,” Simmons said. “It’s a little refreshing to see that demographic subside in the amount of overdoses we have with them. But I just want to emphasize our work is not done.”
Grant funding
The Anne Arundel Health Department received $250,000 to support WellMobile services expansion to the Annapolis area. The mobile unit will now have the funding for low-threshold, walk-in treatment four days a week, said Sandy O’Neill, director of Behavioral Health Services at Anne Arundel Health Department.
“If you’re medically eligible, you can start your treatment that day; you don’t have to come back another day,” O’Neill said. “You get your physical assessment, your substance use assessment, everything right there.”
While the expansion of the WellMobile is a much-needed asset, Simmons said other major city programs did not receive grant funding and will have to be scaled back to stay in service.
“That’s going to certainly put handcuffs on us in terms of being responsive,” Simmons said.
About $8,000 will be used to train incarcerated women as certified peer recovery specialists. Another $179,000 will be split between Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City to offer low-income individuals services.
Anne Arundel will also receive about $275,000 in block grants, allocated to jurisdictions based on their overdose rates. A portion of the money will expand medication-assisted treatments like buprenorphine, sold by brand names such as suboxone.
About $200,000 of the block grant will fund staff at Safe Stations across the county, fire stations that also function as locations for people to seek help with opioid addiction.
Safe stations visits have been erratic during the pandemic, said Jen Corbin, the director of Anne Arundel Crisis Response. For example, in June, there were just 66 visits, a 50% drop from 2019. The next month, visits jumped back up to 110. Corbin couldn’t point to exactly why the data varied so much. But she did stress that as the pandemic has worn on, addressing mental health concerns and addiction will be increasingly important.
Making access to treatment easier is critical for those seeking opioid treatment, especially during the pandemic when finding childcare, taking off work or spending money to travel to a clinic can be more difficult. Weeks of isolation can also take a toll, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County Health Officer.
“There’s also absolutely a mental health toll that this pandemic takes on people,” Kalyanaraman said. “We’re at about month five. I believe this point and that toll will continue. We’ve had a lot of conversations about what we can do around that. We’re really committed to this.”
Anne Arundel Medical Center’s emergency department will receive $205,000 from a state grant to expand patient admission at Pathways, a 40-bed inpatient substance-use-disorder treatment center during evening and weekend hours.
Currently, the emergency department sees about four people per day who present with opioid use disorder. But because of limited funding and reduced hours, some patients are treated and discharged. The state grant would allow workers to coordinate admission directly from the emergency department to Pathways, including setting up transportation, said Daniel Watkins, director of substance use services for Pathways.
The window of opportunity to direct a person who wants treatment into an in-person treatment program can sometimes be fleeting, said Marte Birnbaum, a social worker and clinical director at Pathways.
“If you are not there and able to say, ‘Sure, you are interested. We can take you over,’ If you can’t do that, the way that drugs work in the brain and the control they have over the brain, you get this very brief window to act on that,” Birnbaum said.