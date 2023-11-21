Anne Arundel library trustees push back against employees’ union

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel County Public Library employees and their supporters rally outside a trustees board meeting at the library's Severn branch on Thursday. Photo courtesy AFSCME. (Courtesy Photo)

If Anne Arundel County Public Library employees want to form a union, they’ll have to do it the hard way, not the easy way.

The library’s board of trustees Thursday night rejected a voluntary recognition proposal from the majority of library workers, who wish to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, touching off a they said/they said disagreement over how to interpret Maryland’s complex public labor laws.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the library board members say they agree with their attorney’s interpretation of relevant Maryland labor laws and believe they do not have the authority to recognize the union.

“While we deeply respect our people and the desire of some to organize, our legal counsel has advised the board that we do not have the authority to accept any petition recognizing a union until enabling legislation is passed at the state level. We intend to follow that advice and the procedures the law requires,” the trustees said.

Legal counselors for AFSCME disagree with that interpretation, citing other successful efforts by Maryland librarians to join unions without state-level legislation. Across Maryland, public library workers have taken a variety of paths to collective bargaining.

AFSCME’s legal counselors declined to be interviewed on the record but said through a spokesperson that they believe the Anne Arundel library board can and should have recognized the workers’ collective bargaining rights after hearing presentations from employees Thursday night.

“We’re kinda fired up right now,” Colin Chappell, an organizing committee member for the library employees, said after the meeting. “We’re being asked to seek permission for something we’ve already done, which is gather our folks together and get support for this.”

The majority of the library’s 380 nonmanagement employees have already submitted cards certifying their intent to join AFSCME, the organizers said. That effort followed several years of unsuccessfully lobbying the county for pay raises beyond cost-of-living increases, and joining statewide efforts that would make it easier for Maryland’s public library workers to unionize.

Chappell, a Severna Park librarian, said he and his colleagues across the system are “tired of waiting,” and decided that collecting union cards was their best option for securing higher wages. When administrators learned of the underground campaign, both sides agreed on a presentation at the board meeting. Speaking beforehand, Skip Auld, the library’s CEO, told the Capital he expected the trustees to take a vote on Thursday.

Instead, the trustees spent an hour in executive session and emerged with a statement saying only the state legislature can clear a way forward for collective bargaining.

“Over the last few years, multiple bills have been introduced in sessions of the Maryland General Assembly that would grant library employees statewide the right to form a union if they so choose,” the second half of the statement read. “We intend to work with the Maryland Association of Public Library Administrators and other stakeholders on legislation for the 2024 session that would create a thoughtful process for union representation and collective bargaining that will respect the right of employees to decide for themselves whether they wish to be represented by a union. We respect those rights.”

AFSCME has already successfully organized library workers at both the Enoch Pratt Free libraries in Baltimore and the Howard County Public libraries. In Baltimore, the Enoch Pratt Board of Trustees and Directors signed an agreement for a union election through the American Arbitration Association. During that November 2022 vote, 95% of the approximately 300 union-eligible workers in Baltimore voted to join AFSCME.

Howard County librarians received clearance from the state legislature to unionize in 2014. It took nearly a decade, but 80 Howard County library employees signed an organizing letter in October. They are now awaiting a county library administration decision on who will serve as an arbitrator for their election, an AFSCME spokesperson said.

Baltimore County library workers, meanwhile, opted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The state legislature passed a legislation allowing them to unionize in 2021. They ratified their second contract with the county library system in March.

“Being unionized isn’t a promise for a perfect workplace, but it is an opportunity to negotiate guarantees that improve our wages, hours and working conditions,” Anita Bass, president of the Baltimore County library workers’ union, said in a release announcing that contract.

In Anne Arundel County, wages and workplace safety are the primary issues driving the union campaign.

Laura Kellman, a Severna Park library associate, said she and her fellow full-time associates make between $45,200 and $76,800, less than advertised salaries for library associates at the already-unionized Montgomery and Prince Georges County libraries. She and Chappell want to see the trustees recognize that Anne Arundel County, like its suburban Washington neighbors, has become an expensive place to live.

“I’m always wondering why my family is struggling so much,” Kellman said.

The organizers conducted a parity study with neighboring counties but declined to release the results. They hope to meet with Auld and ask him to consider other paths to recognizing the union. If the Anne Arundel County library trustees reject a vote governed by a neutral party, the library workers would likely need either county-specific legislation to pass the State House, or blanket legislation easing the path forward for all of Maryland’s public library workers.

State lawmakers moved forward with comparable legislation allowing collective bargaining for staff and faculty at Maryland’s public colleges two years ago, eventually overriding a veto from former Gov. Larry Hogan. Adjunct professors at Anne Arundel County Community College voted to unionize earlier this month.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a strong supporter of the adjunct faculty organizing effort, issued a statement supporting the county’s library workers Friday.

“If library staff choose to organize a union, I trust that the library board and leadership will cooperate fully. If state authorization is required, I will support legislation to grant workers collective bargaining rights,” Pittman said.