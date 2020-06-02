Ward 3 Alderwoman hopes Parole affordable housing development will transform the area; project to be completed spring 2021

Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles recalls Western Parole as a once a sleepy part of town, a residential area home to middle-class families. The neighborhood has since become highly industrialized, infiltrated by chain restaurants and auto shops along West Street.
Pindell Charles, a life-long Parole resident, hopes that could soon change.
Housing Initiative Partnership Inc., a Prince George’s County-based nonprofit housing developer, has partnered with PIRHL, a Cincinnati-based construction firm, to break ground in January on a 42-unit affordable housing complex that will be known as Towne Courts. It’s expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
The Ward 3 Democrat has hailed the project as an achievement for a city in dire need of housing for its working class. Workforce housing calculates rent based on residents’ income.
“It will greatly aid in giving workers a place to live that doesn't eat a huge portion of their income,” she said. “It will aid tremendously those who may not necessarily be able to live in Annapolis to look at this option.”
The development is expected to provide homes for families making 80% or less of the area median income, said Mary Ann Dillon executive director of and HUD-approved counseling agency based in Prince George’s County.
Neighborhood revitalization is a big part of HIP’s mission, Dillon said, and while there currently isn’t much residential housing there now, the Towne Courts project is a step in the right direction.
“We're kind of creating a neighborhood there, in a key location, that will provide housing opportunities for a lot of people in the neighborhood who otherwise will get pushed out,” she said.
Pindell Charles has been in favor of the project since 2016 when HIP first applied for the highly competitive low-income housing tax credits issued by Maryland’s Housing and Community Development Department. She was particularly interested in the increased traffic safety that could result from a stoplight at the intersection of West Street and Gibralter Avenue, which feeds into the future development’s main entrance on Capital Drive.
The intersection is one of several that have seen a number of crashes and fatalities in recent years, according to an Upper West Street Sector study completed in 2016. One fatality was a family member of Pindell Charles’ predecessor on the council, she said.
“Just trying to cross West Street is dangerous,” said Pindell Charles, the Public Safety Committee chair. “It’s always been on the front of my brain, and I wasn’t going to let it go.”
The project ran into trouble last fall when parents from nearby charter school Monarch Academy called on the city of Annapolis to stop the development citing potential traffic and safety issues and asked that the development’s entrance on Capital Drive be moved. When the development is completed, it will share Capital Drive with the school.
The development was put on hold for two months while developers submitted updated site plans, which included more street signs and markings, but the planned entrance stayed put. The project was approved in early January.
The developer has agreed to pay for a third of the $225,000 traffic light. The city will pay another third and Anne Arundel County has agreed to pay the other. The County Council approved its allocation of $75,000 for the light earlier this month.
The construction firm bought the land in December, just prior to the coronavirus outbreak. It now appears to be a blessing, Dillon said, as other developers who were still in the process of purchasing their land have hit road bumps associated with the pandemic.
What won’t be difficult is finding eligible families, Dillon said.
“I am confident that once we start our leasing efforts at some point next year … that demand for these units will be so high, that there will be plenty of people who still have incomes, who will qualify for this.”
Some of the units will be offered with a project-based voucher, where a tenant pays 30% of their income regardless of their housing, Dillon said. The rest will be paid by the Housing and Urban Development Department.
Once the homes are built, HIP plans to offer a range of services to residents such as housing counseling, including homebuyer education, foreclosure prevention and financial planning.
Latest Annapolis
“We do plan … to provide counseling to people to help prepare them for homeownership,” she said. “So they can be in a position to buy a home and move up and out at a later point.”