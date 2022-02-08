Annapolis task force releases three draft redistricting maps for public feedback

The Annapolis group appointed to redraw the city’s ward boundaries is seeking public feedback on three proposed maps released this week.
The Annapolis Ward Boundaries and Redistricting Commission Task Force published the maps Monday ahead of a public hearing Feb. 16 at Pip Moyer Recreation Center.
The group has been meeting since last fall, collecting public input on changes to the city’s ward boundaries and hearing from Annapolis City Council members about what they would like their wards to look like over the next 10 years, said Jared Littmann, the task force chair.
The maps can be viewed online at the task force’s webpage, www.annapolis.gov/1842/Annapolis-Ward-Boundary-and-Redistrictin, or in person at the recreation center during regular business hours, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday through Feb. 16.
Once a decade, a citizen-led committee is tapped to review the city’s ward boundaries using the most recent U.S. census data and redraw the lines to ensure equal representation across all eight wards. While exactly equal ward populations aren’t required, each ward must be within 5% of the population average, which is about 5,119 people. The total population of Annapolis increased by more than 2,500 people, from 38,394 to 40,951 in the past 10 years, a 6.7% increase, according to census data.
Two wards currently fall outside those parameters. Ward 7 has a population of 4,692, 171 below the allowable deviation. Ward 2′s population is 5,441, or 66 people higher than the allowable deviation, census data shows.
To bring those two wards into alignment, the task force initially considered about six maps with a few alternates of each, before whittling the number down to three, said Littmann, a small-business owner and former Ward 5 alderman.
About half the City Council offered input on how they would like their ward to be altered, or not.
Some had strong views, such as Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, a Ward 4 Democrat, who expressed a desire for the Bates Community Center to remain in her ward. Ward 3 Democrat Rhonda Pindell Charles said she liked her ward the way it was. Alderwoman Elly Tierney, a Ward 1 Democrat, said she would like to add diversity to her ward.
All three maps propose turning the historically Black Ward 6 into one that’s majority Hispanic. The changes would create the highest concentration of Hispanic or Latino residents in one district with between 38% and 42% of the population depending on the map.
At Pindell-Charles’ request, Ward 3, the other majority Hispanic ward, would remain unchanged in all three proposals. Ward 4, which is majority Black, would remain so in all three maps.
Here is an overview of the three maps:
Map A
Map A recommends the swapping of a few hundred residents across six wards to bring all eight to within the 5% target deviation.
The map carves up Ward 5, transferring to Ward 6 the southern half of Truxtun Park, and communities on Edelmar Drive and Edelmar Court, Primrose Road and Woods Drive, the southern side of Garden Gate Lane and Roselawn Road stretching down to Forest Drive.
In exchange for the land it would cede to Ward 6, Ward 5 would gain the communities of Chinquapin Acres and Truxton Heights from Ward 4 plus the land south of Crystal Spring Farm Road and Forest Drive and east of Spa Road.
Ward 6 would become 39.67% Hispanic or Latino, as a result. Black representation would dip from 38.07% to 31.13%, and the white population would rise slightly to 24.41%. Ward 5 would become a majority-white ward at 51.5%.
Ward 3 and Ward 8 would remain intact.
The map proposes moving 313 Ward 2 residents to Ward 1 from the properties within the borders of West Washington, Northwest, Calvert and West streets and most of the Obery Court community in the Clay Street area. Ward 1′s Black population would nearly double from 5.89% to 10.43% as a result.
The Ward 1 properties south of Silopanna Road between Spa Road and Boxwood Road would also become Ward 5.
To boost Ward 7′s population by about 550, Bay Ridge Gardens would move from Ward 6 to Ward 7 as well as properties within the area of Bay Ridge Avenue, Victor Parkway and Cypress Road.
This would increase Black representation in Ward 7 by about seven percentage points to over 22%, though it would remain one of five wards that are majority white.
Under this proposal, all eight wards would be within about 3.2% of the average population, the best of the three map proposals.
Map B
In Map B, Ward 6 would also become majority Hispanic but by a different route.
First, the Robinwood public housing community on Tyler Avenue would be moved to Ward 5, boosting that ward’s Black population by about seven percentage points to over 18%.
In exchange, Ward 6 would claim Ward 5 properties along Rosecrest Drive, Roselawn and Arbor Hill roads, those south of Garden Gate Lane and communities on Edelmar Drive and Edelmar Court, Primrose Road and Woods Drive.
All three maps propose similar changes to bring residences around the area of Tyler Avenue into the same ward.
Ward 8 would take roughly half of the Harbour House public housing community, north of Madison Street, plus additional properties within the boundaries of Madison and President streets and Boucher Avenue.
Those changes would reduce Ward 6′s Black representation by more than 25% and increase its Hispanic population by about the same.
Ward 7 would receive the southern portion of Ward 8 including everything south of Park Lane, east of Bay Ridge Avenue and west of Back Creek.
Ward 2′s population would be cut by about 200 residents by transferring to Ward 1 the blocks bordered by Clay, Pleasant and Calvert streets and Loews Access Road. More properties within the borders of West Street, Spa Road and Johnson Place, including the Severn Bank building, St. Mary’s Cemetery and Water Works Car Wash would also be moved to Ward 1.
Similar to Map A, Ward 3 would stay intact. Ward 4 would also be untouched.
Map C
In Map C, Ward 1 would expand west along West Street, claiming from Ward 2 Brewer Hill Cemetery, part of the Germantown community east of Woodlawn Avenue and south of Cedar Park Road, as well as the properties along the eastern edge of South Cherry Grove Street, and those on McKendree Avenue, down to Kentwood Street.
The properties where Koons Annapolis and Annapolis Hyundai dealers are located would move from Ward 4 to Ward 1. Ward 1 would absorb the area along West Street that includes Paul’s Homewood Cafe, the St. Mary’s Cemetery and others stretching to Westgate Circle between West Street and Spa Road.
In exchange for moving west, Ward 1 would give up its southern portion to Ward 6 south of Bates Middle School, including Silopana Road, Spa Drive and Acton and Boxwood roads.
Ward 1, which currently has the largest white population at 79.8%, would increase to 82.1% white. Black representation would dip to 4.91%, the lowest percentage of Black residents among all three proposals.
The northern portion of Ward 6 near Hilltop Lane would widen slightly with the inclusion of Ward 5 properties along Primrose Road, north of Tyler Avenue and Garden Gate Lane, Roselawn Road and Rosecrest Drive.
Similar to Map A, Ward 6 would give its southeastern tip, including Bay Ridge Gardens, to Ward 7.
Ward 3 and Ward 8 would not change.