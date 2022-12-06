Vibe, a live music venue, joins the newly improved Annapolis Town Center

Vibe, a new 500 person live music venue in Annapolis, recently opened and will feature music, drinks and food. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Vibe, a new 500-person music venue, has opened at Annapolis Town Center.

The 10,000-square-foot space features a state-of-the-art light and sound system, billiards tables and two expansive bars that will serve bar food, craft cocktails, wine and beer. The menu includes appetizers like Ahi Tuna Bites and Tacos al Pastor.

“Our mission is to provide a top entertainment destination in the Annapolis regional area with great concert experiences and unforgettable nights out,” said co-founder Ivano Scotto, of Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting. The company owns and operates eight other restaurants throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Baltimore, including Limoncello in Baltimore, Amalfi Coast Italian and Wine Bar in Stevensville and Red Eyes Dock and Bar in Grasonville.

Annapolis Town Center started renovations in 2021, adding stores like Pottery Barn and Warby Parker earlier this year and increasing amenities like green turf, common areas and fire pits. Vibe is stationed next to Giolitti’s Fine Italian Market, and parking is available at the Annapolis Town Center garage across the street.

The music venue will look to break into Anne Arundel County’s music scene that includes The HALL at Live! at Live! Casino & Hotel and Ram’s Head On Stage by offering some of the region’s most popular bands and entertainers.

Vibe opens at 7 p.m. daily from Thursday to Sunday. Live bands play Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights with house DJs playing during breaks. Sunday night is Latin Night featuring popular Latin DJs.

Over the weekend, the M-80′s and Turning the Tide took the stage. On Sunday night, DJ Eze from El Sol 107.9 FM bringing the hottest Latin tracks.

Officials with Vibe say the next performers will be released soon.

While Vibe’s main attraction is its live music, there are also opportunities to book private parties when the venue is closed to the public. The interior design of Vibe is intended to appeal to a mix of music genres and ages with its music-themed décor.

It has a unique layout allowing a variety of seating arrangements, from a 500-person standing capacity, a 250-person seated dinne, or a smaller gathering of any size can all fit in this space.

Room rentals, VIP seating and table service are also options, depending on the night.