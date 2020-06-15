Final plan to balance Annapolis budget leans on keeping police positions, other jobs vacant. Final vote on Monday.

Before the Annapolis City Council casts a final vote Monday on the budget, it will ask the public for comment on several changes, including a plan to keep vacant jobs in the police department and other agencies open as a savings strategy.
Considered the final option for balancing the budget this year, the “personnel turnover allowance” would have the biggest impact on the police department — where 14 positions and three contract jobs are currently vacant.
John Hammond, the former alderman and the retired budget officer for Anne Arundel County, said sticking to the turnover levels seen in the proposed budget means the city must commit to keeping those positions open or risk creating financial issues down the line.
“If the city is talking about increasing turnover factor, OK. But was your beginning turnover factor realistic? You’ve got to live up to the increase,” he said. “Saying you’re going to do it before the budget year begins is one thing. Actually doing it during the year when the vacancies come about is oftentimes, I can tell you firsthand, different.”
The City Council hopes to save $1.4 million overall on unpaid salaries and benefits for current and future unfilled positions in the budget tactic — the practice of keeping vacant city jobs open to help save money. The move goes further than a hiring freeze because, in addition to keeping unfilled jobs open, the city would also wait to fill any jobs that come open as staff members leave or retire.
Personnel turnover allowance has been used in past budgets and is one of few remaining options for the city to balance its fiscal 2021 budget, which must be passed before June 30.
City Manager David Jarrell initially proposed a 2% personnel turnover allowance — a savings of $573,000 — as part of $3.8 million in cuts to the general fund to make up a budget shortfall caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
That allowance ballooned to $1.4 million on June 8 when the council voted on an amendment considered a “Plan B.” The four unions that represent city employees scuttled “Plan A” when they rejected a proposal to delay a cost-of-living raise for their members, forcing the city to come up with a back-up plan.
The council will hold a public hearing on those amendments Monday with a final vote on the amended budget coming the same day.
As of Wednesday, the city had 39 vacant jobs — mostly in public safety — notably a police captain and a police sergeant position. Total salaries for those jobs amount to between $1.6 million and $2.8 million depending on the pay grade they’re hired at.
The turnover allowance would have the greatest impact at the police department, where holding jobs open would save the city $839,100.
That amounts to about 4.4% of the $19 million the department is expected to spend on salaries and benefits next year, which also includes overtime, and other miscellaneous personal service costs like uniform allowances and employee physicals.
The department currently has the most salaried vacancies in the city with 14, plus three contract positions. Eight of those are police officer first class positions, which have a pay range between $54,000 and $97,000. The police captain’s salary is between $82,000 and $146,700; the police sergeant would make between $62,900 and $112,000.
The turnover allowance is not evenly distributed across all departments, Finance Director Jodee Dickinson said.
About $1.1 million comes from the General Fund. The rest come from other funds: sewer, water, transportation, watershed restoration, refuse and fleet operations. The transportation fund has the second-most turnover allowance, $212,600. There are currently four vacant bus driver positions in the department with salaries between $34,000 and $67,000.
The turnover allowance across all funds is as follows:
- General Fund:
- Sewer Fund - $14,000
- Water Fund - $31,200
- Transportation Fund - $212,600
- Watershed Restoration Fund - $7,800
- Refuse Fund - $4,600
- Fleet Operations Fund - $12,400
Monday’s public hearing is more of a formality in that the council won’t hear directly from constituents during the meeting. Though that has not stopped residents from voicing their concerns through other channels, particularly about an amendment the council voted down that would have lowered the city’s constant yield tax rate.
Testimony may be submitted to annapolis.gov/1680/Public-Testimony.
The public works department has a combined $185,000 turnover allowance across administrative, engineering and streets divisions. There are currently 12 open public works position, notably an open traffic engineer position with a salary range between $70,600 and $120,000.
In the streets division, $158,000 has been held for turnover allowance. There are already four open jobs there — two maintenance workers and two equipment operators — with salaries ranging from about $32,000 and $67,000. Those positions could lead to diminished services, Jarrell said, such as fewer potholes being filled and right of way construction being delayed.
The fire department, which will spend about $18.5 million on compensation will only have about $61,000 in turnover allowance.
The council meeting begins at 7 p.m.