Annapolis, unions consider delaying cost-of-living raise ahead of Monday budget session. Almost $700,000 on the table.

Annapolis and union representatives are bargaining a delay in a cost-of-living raise for employees that could save the city several hundred thousand dollars as it faces revenue losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday’s negotiations over salary adjustments did not result in an agreement on the proposal, which would push a scheduled COLA increase from July to January. The delay would save the city an estimated $689,000 during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Kory Blake, a representative for AFSCME Local 3162 and Local 3406, said he planned to discuss the proposal with the members of the two units and respond to the city by Monday morning when an all-day budget meeting is set to begin.
AFSCME Local 3406 represents labor and trade employees and AFSCME Local 3162 represents clerical and technical employees. The other two units are UFCW Local 400, which represents the Annapolis Police Department, and the IAFF Local 1926 represents the Annapolis Fire Department.
“We had a good discussion with them. I am meeting with our local folks later today to go through the information they gave,” Blake said Friday. “The city was very cooperative in answering all of our questions and letting us know what they thought the current budget situation was.
“We haven't reached any agreement at this point and we’re going to work through it still.”
Any formal proposal would first need to be considered by the entire Local 1926, said John Wardell, local president. Wardell said he is aware of the city’s proposal but no meeting has been set to discuss it.
“No matter what happens, if the city’s going to come to us, we are going to listen,” he said. “And at the end of the day, it’s going to be the membership that’s going to determine what’s in their best interest.”
Annapolis police Sgt. Christopher Kintop, lead steward for UFCW Local 400 declined to comment.
Non-unionized city employees make up the largest percentage of the anticipated savings — $331,000.
IAFF Local 1926 is second with $197,800. UFCW Local 400 accounts for $82,700. And between the two AFSCME locals, $77,500.
Monday, the City Council is set for an all-day budget hearing, part of which will be dedicated to discussing the COLA deferral as well as another proposed cut that would see the city end payments into a 401a retirement fund for 14 senior city managers.
The city has factored the nearly $700,000 the deferral would save, as part of $3.8 million in proposed cuts to help cover a budget shortfall. The raises are part of a four-year agreement the city negotiated with the city’s four bargaining units in 2018.
“Well, the discussion is going to have to be had on Monday, irrespective, unless all of the unions agree and then we just go with what's reflected in the mayor's budget which is a cola deferment,” Jarrell said. “But absent that then Plan B gets discussed and go from there.”
If the unions do not agree to a deferral, the city’s next plan is to add to an already hefty personnel turnover allowance, Jarrell said.
The tactic — also commonly referred to as attrition — leaves job openings unfilled, creating savings from the unpaid salary and benefits. Jarrell has already proposed nearly $573,000 — about 2% of all the city salary budget — in personnel turnover allowance.
Adding the money that would have been saved in the deferral would push the allowance to nearly $1.3 million.
This would result in many critical city positions being left unfilled over the next year, Jarrell said.
“It sounds kind of innocuous saying, ‘Well you just manage the vacancy what's the big deal?’ but those are positions, a lot of critical positions, that would remain unfilled when they otherwise would be filled,” Jarrell said. “It's like I told the union this morning, this puts additional workload on the other employees that work side by side with these vacant positions. They really do matter.”
Other types of cost-saving measures have been raised, including a hiring freeze proposed by Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2.
Paone’s resolution, R-31-20, would put a hold on all new or vacant “non-critical” city positions. It would expire June 30, 2021
The freeze would not include department and office heads, seasonal employees for the harbormaster and recreation and parks departments, sworn police personnel, firefighters and paramedics and any other positions deemed critical or essential.
The resolution notes that “ a hiring freeze could potentially save the City a large sum of money,” but does not indicate exactly how much saving or exactly how many positions would be affected.
Other business
Another looming issue the City Council must discuss Monday is the property tax assessments set to increase next fiscal year, part of a three-year phase-in, Jarrell said.
The proposal suggests that the current tax rate either be reduced by $0.0215 to $0.7165 per $100 assessed to maintain the constant yield tax rate — to continue collecting the same amount of taxes as the year before — or keep the current rate of $0.7380 per $100, which would result in the $1.5 million in new tax revenue.
“If that goes constant yield then we got to come up with an additional $1.5 million of savings. So, that’s gonna be a difficult issue,” Jarrell said.
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, will introduce a resolution to memorialize George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police last month and has led to protests across the country including several in Annapolis. The resolution has unanimous support.
The resolution calls on Annapolis residents to “ join hands with their City officials and civic leaders in committing to each other that violent and disrespectful treatment that degrades dignity or disregards human life will not be tolerated.”