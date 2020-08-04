Tropical Storm Isaias floods City Dock, about 1,000 without power in Anne Arundel

Annapolis is under a tornado watch until noon Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias brings torrential rain and high winds to the area.
About 3-4 inches of rain and strong winds at 40-50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, according to forecasts. The city is also under a flash flood watch and coastal flooding watch.
Flooding around City Dock has already begun as of 8 a.m.; Compromise Street has been closed as a result.
As of 9:00 a.m., about 1,000 Anne Arundel County residents were without power, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s outage map. Nine roads were closed across Anne Arundel County because of flooding or downed trees, according to state tallies.
Included was a stretch of Defense Highway, which crews closed in both directions due to flooding and high water. County trash collection and coronavirus testing were canceled for Tuesday, as officials braced for the storm. Matt Diehl, a county public works spokesman, said crews scheduled to pick up trash and recycling curbside Tuesday would do so Wednesday.
The county fire department has staffed additional brush units to handle any downed power lines, said Capt. Erik Kornmeyer, a department spokesman. He said two firefighters ride in the smaller vehicle, which is equipped with a hose and water.
They’re typically deployed to deal with brush fires, though Kornmeyer said no downed electrical lines had sparked fires as of Tuesday morning. Similarly, firefighters hadn’t responded to any major accidents during the duration of the still nascent storm — only fender-benders, Kornmeyer said.
Closings
- Stanton Community Center
- Kenneth R. Dunn municipal pool at Truxtun Park
- Pip Moyer Recreation Center