Compass Rose Theater season schedule is released

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Compass Rose Theater, Annapolis’ longest-running professional theater and nonprofit theater education organization, announced Tuesday its performance schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

“This season offers something for every person and every age,” said Barbara Webber, executive director of Compass Rose Theater. “Heartwarming comedies, thought-provoking stories, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, and a classical musical; we have it all.”

The season kicks off Sept. 29 with “Sylvia,” a play by A. R. Gurney and directed by Estelle Miller. It’s a quirky love story about a married man, his wife and his spontaneously adopted dog at a time when the man is facing a crossroads in his life. “Sylvia” will play through Oct. 29.

Advertisement

From Nov. 10 to Dec. 10, Compass Rose will perform the play “I and You,” written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Jerry Winters. The play brings together two teenagers to learn about one another, life and the surprising mystery that connects them.

After the new year, shows will resume with “The Gin Game,” a 1978 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by D. L Coburn and directed by Rick Wade. It will run from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In this story, two residents at a retirement home play repeated games of gin rummy, which act as metaphors for their lives. Their hilarious, feisty games reveal the laughter, tears and intimate details of long lives and the bittersweet realities of their most challenging chapter.

The season wraps with “The Music Man” from March 15 to April 28. The famed musical by Meredith Willson and directed by Lucinda Merry-Browne tells the story of the Music Man, who comes to a sleepy Iowa town and finds love.

Tickets for adults are $55, senior citizens and veterans are $45, students are $35 and children are $25.

For groups over 12 the rate is $40 per person.

Advertisement

Call 410-980-6662 or visit compassrosetheater.org for more information about Compass Rose Theatre.

“We are particularly pleased with the number of professional actors vying for a place on our stage,” Webber said. “We pride ourselves on providing high-quality, professional performances that entertain, uplift, inspire, and provoke meaningful discussion, attracting great talent from the DMV to New York and beyond.”