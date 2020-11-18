‘Take action’: Anne Arundel housing advocates, delegates, offer evictions advice and resources tenant town hall

Maryland legislators, including two who represent parts of Anne Arundel County, are set to introduce a slew of bills in January’s General Assembly session to protect tenants during the coronavirus pandemic.
Annapolis Del. Shaneka Henson, a staunch housing advocate, highlighted some of the legislation Tuesday night during a virtual town hall on tenant rights hosted by Action Annapolis.
Some of the bills will be reintroduced from the last session, such as one sponsored by Henson to establish statewide mold detection and remediation standards in rental housing. Others are new, such as a bill sponsored by Anne Arundel and Prince George’s county Del. Mary Lehman, which would prohibit landlords from using certain information against prospective tenants, such as dismissed evictions, arrests or old credit or rental history.
Henson said the 90-day legislative session is an opportunity to make “systemic changes” in tenant rights that go beyond individual cases.
“One of the things that we want to be able to do is to empower everybody to be able to advocate for themselves,” she said.
Another new bill Henson plans to sponsor would seal from the public tenant’s eviction records that could be used against them. Under the new bill, if a tenant wins an eviction case, the Maryland District Court would be required to seal the record 30 days after the eviction proceeding. If the court were to rule in the landlord’s favor, a tenant could still petition to have the records sealed, Henson said.
Tuesday’s panel also featured housing attorneys from Maryland Legal Aid, CASA and Arundel Community Development Services, who offered advice and resources to tenants who might be facing eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jonathan Riedel, a staff attorney with CASA, an immigrant and Latino services organization, directed viewers through a list of questions they should be asking to better understand their tenant rights. Tenants who think they might get evicted should consider if they have had substantial income loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and what reasons their landlord might have to evict them.
Currently, tenants can be protected by state and federal moratoriums on evictions. In Maryland, under Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency, tenants are protected if they can demonstrate a substantial loss of income due to the pandemic. It lasts until the emergency ends. At the federal level, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection’s eviction moratorium lasts through Dec. 31 and temporarily halts residential evictions for non-payment of rent if they sign a declaration and meet certain criteria.
The Maryland Court of Appeals announced Thursday that all criminal and civil trials would be suspended until January. This means tenants in danger of being evicted are safe through the end of the year, Riedel said. Failure to pay rent hearings won’t be scheduled until the new year, but judgments can still be filed, he said.
While failure to pay rent is the overwhelming reason for an eviction judgment to be entered, there are some reasons not protected by state and federal rules, said Lisa Sarro, general counsel for Arundel Community Development Services, Anne Arundel County’s non-profit arm.
Tenants who have overstayed their lease, known as holdovers, are not protected under either moratorium and may be at risk of eviction, Sarro said.
“If you are negotiating with the landlord, and your lease has expired ... you want to ensure with your landlord that they’re going to let you stay after you’ve come current on your rent.”
Sarro urged renters to “take action” if they think they’re falling behind on rent by approaching landlords immediately, being upfront, and “showing good faith” that they are doing everything they can to make rent. Resources are also available in the county through County Executive Steuart Pittman’s Eviction Prevention Program, which offers payments to renters and housing counseling.
“I think many people seem to believe that because these moratoria are in effect, that they can look the other way or ignore the fact that they’re falling behind on rent,” Sarro said. “And I get it. It’s really stressful. It’s a scary time. But this is not a time that you can put your head in the sand and not do something.”
The town hall can be rewatched on Action Annapolis’s Facebook. The presenter’s slides were also made available on the group’s social media page.