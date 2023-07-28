16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in Annapolis double shooting

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A double shooting Thursday in Annapolis has left one teenager dead and another wounded, police said.

Annapolis Police officers responded around 10:18 p.m. to the 1900 block of Copeland Street where they found two young people suffering from gunshot wounds. A 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, who is 17, was flown to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting.

This story will be updated.