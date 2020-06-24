Annapolis to host future of journalism symposium ahead of second Capital Gazette shooting anniversary

On Friday, Annapolis is hosting an online symposium to discuss the role of local media in the current political climate. The event is on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., two days before the two-year anniversary of the Capital Gazette shooting on June 28, 2018. Mayor Gavin Buckley will be giving opening remarks. Capital Editor Rick Hutzell will remember the five victims, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara and Wendi Winters. Penelope Abernathy, of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, will serve as keynote speaker. A panel discussion will follow featuring County Executive Steuart Pittman, Carl Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, Martin Kaiser, of Capital News Service, Rick Hutzell and Amy Mitchell, of Pew Research Center. (Courtesy Photo)