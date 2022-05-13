‘They keep everything going’: Annapolis Symphony musicians celebrate Nurses Week with AAMC performance

Musicians Paul Bagley, left, and Kristin Bakkegard, both violinists from the Annapolis Symphony, perform for the nurses and patients at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis in honor of Nurses Week, May 12, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Karl Kleinschord’s almost 97-year-old eyes widened when two violinists from the Annapolis Symphony lifted their bows and started to perform in the middle of a geriatric floor at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Kleinschord loves classical music.

Advertisement

“It’s a contrast from what you hear these days,” Kleinschord said Thursday after the performance. “These days you can’t even call it music. … I’m a little old, maybe.”

Donna Demski, a tech on the geriatric floor, seated next to Kleinschord, appeared to be enjoying herself just as much as her patient. The performance was, after all, for the nursing staff in honor of National Nurses Week which ended Friday, the birthday of Florence Nightingale who is widely considered the founder of modern nursing.

Advertisement

Demski said she likes working with older patients.

“We’re all going to be there someday,” she said. “All the patients are someone’s mother, father, sister, wife and we’re all going to get older. It’s just a special clientele.”

[ Graduating Anne Arundel Community College nursing students prepare for lifetime of caregiving ]

When Annapolis Symphony violinists Paul Bagley and Kristin Bakkegard were asked to play for Nurses Week, the answer was a no-brainer, they said.

“Obviously with the pandemic, everyone here is working harder than ever, and I just don’t think there’s any amount of appreciation that’s too much,” Bagley said.

“Especially for nurses,” added Bakkegard. “They keep everything going.”

Demski said she decided to go into nursing when she became ill and needed medical care herself. She quit a job she had in the international shipping industry after 37 years and became a nurse.

“[I chose] acute care for the elderly because my stepdad had some problems. … He didn’t get the care that he needed,” she said. “I just thought, ‘If ever I could do something, that would be it.’”

Angie Tremper, a nurse on the floor, also came out to listen to the music with fellow nurses and patients.

Advertisement

“I didn’t really have grandparents. They all died when I was little. Maybe that’s why I like it,” Tremper said. “It’s just nice to be a part of their lives for a little bit.”

Bagley and Bakkegard, who are married, said they were playing a wide range of violin selections for the nurses and geriatric patients — starting with some pieces by Georg Philipp Telemann, a German Baroque composer, and then transitioning into some more modern pieces like the melody from The Legend of Zelda video game.

Perhaps no one was as enthusiastic about the performance as Barbara Jacobs, the mother hen of the hospital’s entire nursing operation.

Jacobs, the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, oversees the roughly 1,200 nurses at Anne Arundel Medical Center. After about seven years at the hospital and about 45 years in nursing, Jacobs is set to retire around July 1.

During her long career, Jacobs has worked with a range of patients, from everyday people to high-profile patients requiring secret medical service like former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“You very quickly realize that, when a person is sick, they’re just a person,” Jacobs said.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Jacobs has bittersweet feelings about finishing out her career but 67, the age she’ll be in July, was always around the age she planned on retiring, she said.

Over the last two-plus years, she never considered leaving the hospital during the pandemic, despite a nursing shortage caused by health care workers quitting their jobs in droves across the country. A September 2021 survey by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses found that 66% of respondents were considering leaving the profession as a result of their COVID-19 experiences. Other estimates have put the rate of health care works leaving medicine as high as one in five.

Jacobs had a different experience and said she’s glad she got to help the nurses and patients through what she expects and hopes will be the worst parts of the pandemic.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for health care workers,” Jacobs said. “The sadness we had to see and the challenges of sometimes people getting sick where you knew that they’d made choices not to get a vaccine and they were at high risk and they get sick and you sometimes can’t save their lives. You just feel so sad.”

The hospital’s president, Sherry Perkins, said they are announcing Jacobs’ replacement next week.

That person will have some large shoes to fill, Perkins said.

Advertisement

In her retirement she plans on traveling and visiting her three grandchildren, Eliot, Holden and Hadley, in Charlottesville whom she modestly claims are the cutest grandchildren in the United States.