Ukrainian ambassador to attend Annapolis Symphony concert

The Annapolis Symphony music director José-Luis Novo says he hopes his orchestra’s season-opening performance at Maryland Hall on Friday will be a difficult night to forget.

“We want this to be a concert that people will remember and say, ‘I went to that concert, and it was incredibly moving,’” the conductor said, speaking between rehearsals Thursday.

Under Novo’s baton, the ASO will give the U.S. premiere of “Requiem: The Holocaust” by Ukrainian-Israeli composer Boris Pigovat on the 82nd anniversary of the Babi Yar Massacre, the 1941 killing of 33,000 Jews on the outskirts of Kyiv. Baltimore Symphony violist Peter Winkler shared Pigovat’s score with Novo several years ago, and expressed interest in serving as viola soloist should the Annapolis Symphony opt to program the requiem.

When Novo realized that the ASO’s first concert of the 2023-2024 season was scheduled for Sept. 29, he thought to himself, “We have to do it.”

“It is not just a coincidence,” Novo said. “Sometimes I think things are almost destined.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova has confirmed she will attend. It will be a somber occasion and an evening of music that Novo says will pay homage to the past and offer hope for the future. Pigovat’s grandparents were killed in the September 1941 massacre. The composer was born in Odesa and immigrated to Israeli in 1990. Five years later, his requiem won the country’s ACUM (Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers in Israel) prize for noted works of classical composers.

Although recordings exist and some movements have been performed individually, the Annapolis Symphony will give the first full American performance. Pigovat’s requiem features four of the traditional eight movements from a Latin mass: “Requiem Aeternam,” the “Dies Irae,” “Lacrimosa” and “Lux Aeterna,” which translates into “eternal light.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s just sad music,” Novo said. “It’s going to connect you with lots of different emotions. You’re going to go through sad emotions and through anger. But you’re also going to come through with hope, and with lightness and with comfort. That’s part of the healing process of any traumatic experience.”

The concert will also feature pianist Gabriela Montero performing Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto” and Carlos Simon’s “This Land,” a medley of national anthems.

Montero has toured the world and performed alongside Yo-Yo Ma at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration. “She’s a phenomenal musician,” Novo said. Simon is based at Georgetown University, and became one of the most in-demand contemporary composers in America this season.

The concert was always going to be memorable, the conductor said, “But it will be very special now, with the presence of the Ukrainian ambassador.”