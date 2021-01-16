Annapolis business community around State House prepares for possible protests ahead of Biden Inauguration

Ka-Chunk Records will likely be closed Sunday.
Annapolis Green is shutting down for the weekend. Across the street, Galway Bay will delay its Sunday opening by a few hours.
Around the corner, Harry Browne’s is staying open.
Annapolis business owners around the State House are taking a range of precautions — or standing pat — this weekend in response to threats of armed protests after last week’s failed insurrection by President Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.
The mob sought to overturn the election results that will see President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris ascend to the White House on Wednesday. Trump and his political supporters have lied about the election results, saying Trump won instead of Biden.
Maryland State Police stepped up its security measures this week in response to potential unrest. Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared a state of emergency related to the upcoming inauguration and requested the White House reimburse state and local governments for costs incurred by their response to the conflict at the Capitol.
County and city officials have said that while there have been reports of possible additional demonstrations in all 50 state capitals, none has been specific to Anne Arundel County.
On Friday, State Circle remained open to car and foot traffic. Law enforcement officers were stationed around the State House complex as any other day. Mayor Gavin Buckley has asked the city’s police and fire departments and Office of Emergency Management to coordinate to “ensure public safety.”
“We fully support the right of citizens to demonstrate and/or protest either for or against the outgoing or incoming administrations and any other causes they may wish,” County Executive Steuart Pittman and County Police Chief Amal Awad said in a joint statement. “However, law enforcement is continually collecting and analyzing investigative information to mitigate any threats.”
Ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday, there will be “new or enhanced security procedures” around the State House complex, said Department of General Services spokesman Nick Cavey, in a statement. They include “additional police officers and security personnel, increased identification procedures to access buildings and limiting proximity access to all General Services buildings,” Cavey said.
The general public is already mostly barred from entering the State House during coronavirus pandemic and the legislative session that started Wednesday. Lawyer’s Mall, currently under construction, is also off-limits.
Rusty Romo, owner of Harry Browne’s, whose restaurant faces the Maryland State House, isn’t expecting much activity this weekend and plans to remain open.
“We’re going to be open. We’re going to see what happens,” Romo said. He expects if anyone shows up, it will be a few supporters of the president with signs.
“I can tell you right now, no protester is coming in here for a nice dinner,” he said.
State officials have not said whether State Circle, the circular road that circumscribes the State House, or other connecting streets like Maryland Avenue, will be closed ahead during Inauguration week.
“From everything I’m told, they’re prepared,” said Romo, but added that if State Circle is closed, he will close.
Jinny Amundson, who runs Old Fox Books & Coffeehouse, said she also expects to remain open through the weekend. Amundson said she was heartened that police went door-to-door in the area to inform business owners that they were prepared for any potential demonstrations.
Still, some business owners aren’t taking any chances.
Matt Mona, owner of Ka-CHUNK!! Records on Maryland Avenue said he might close on Sunday and will be prepared to do so on Monday, too. Friday, Mona opened at noon as usual. He said it was better to be prepared than to react to a protest in real-time.
“I don’t think anything is gonna happen. I think it’s gonna be fine,” he said. “At the same time, the unknown factor is too great to totally ignore.”
A few doors down, Annapolis Green, an environmental non-profit located at State Circle and Maryland Avenue, will bring metal chairs, a birdbath and loose bricks inside from its garden, co-founder Elvia Thompson said. She said they are locking up and leaving the Annapolis Green office on Friday. Annapolis Green can conduct its work remotely, but she feels for residents, restaurants and stores that cannot.
“I hope I am just being an alarmist, and nothing will happen, but you just don’t know,” she said.
Galway Bay will delay its opening Sunday until 3 p.m., said Anthony Clark, co-owner of Irish Restaurants Group, which includes the Maryland Avenue pub. Clark believes most people would avoid downtown due to the publicity of potential demonstrations.
St. Anne’s Parish on Church Circle, one of the churches closest to the State House complex, will be empty on Sunday, church officials said.
The Rev. M. Dion Thompson will deliver a sermon online at 9:30 a.m. that touches on the challenges facing the world and our response to it, he said, a theme he has returned to several times in the last year.
Michael and Pia Ernst of Maryland Avenue’s Blue Crab Antiques said they are taking a vacation starting this weekend.
The planned get-away just so happened to land during Inauguration Week, Pia Ernst said, adding that it was well-timed given the potential for street closures in the area.
Cezanne Jewelers, also at the intersection of State Circle and Maryland Avenue, will maintain its regular schedule — closed on Sunday and Monday and reopening Tuesday and Wednesday, said Eugenie Baghdadlian, who manages the sales floor.
The plan is to proceed, as usual, she said. “I don’t want them to scare us away.”
Capital reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this story.