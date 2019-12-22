The Maryland State Fireman’s Association legislative committee headquarters are housed on State Circle in a state-owned historic building that dates back to the 1850′s. The association has been trying to get sprinklers installed for two years, but have been delayed because a pipe would need to run through another state-owned building on Main Street that is managed by Historic Annapolis to access the new water main laterals. Though the fireman’s association building would not be included in the legislation’s mandate, it illustrates the issue the historic district faces.