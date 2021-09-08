Fire sprinkler demonstration in Annapolis showcases need to retrofit buildings with sprinklers

The City of Annapolis held a controlled fire demonstration at City Dock Wednesday to showcase the need to retrofit buildings with sprinklers. The city is hoping to coax business and property owners to apply for low-interest loans provided through the city’s 2022 Sprinkler Fund to help pay for fire sprinkler systems and connect to the city’s water supply. Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, secured more money for the fund in the fiscal 2022 budget.
“A small fire in downtown could quickly turn catastrophic for the historic district,” Tierney said. “And while we have an outstanding Fire Department and improved response time, we know that fire sprinkler systems not only save lives, it saves from more severe damage from smoke, fire and the excess water needed to douse a more involved burn.”
The fire demonstration was conducted with the Annapolis Fire Department and in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association. It showed two identical rooms, one fitted with a sprinkler that quickly put out the blaze, and another with no sprinkler being engulfed in flames in seconds.