30th annual Annapolis Spring GreenScape coming in April

The Annapolis planting and beautification effort known as Spring GreenScape, overseen by the Department of Recreation and Parks, will take place on April 23.
The city will give away free native pollinators plants, trees, vegetables and herbs to be planted in public spaces throughout the city. The city will provide the plant materials, mulch, trash bags and gloves at no cost to volunteers.
Organizational meetings will be held on Feb. 9 and March 9. Both will start at 6 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane.
At the first meeting, volunteers will receive guidance on project ideas. It could be the creation of a new community garden or sprucing up an old one, litter and trash pickup, or planting trees.
Planting projects are typically organized by community groups in public open spaces such as neighborhood entrances, around schools or churches, said Dana Strotman, Recreation and Parks marketing coordinator.
For those unable to attend the meetings, a planting order form can be downloaded at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape starting Feb. 9. Completed forms should be emailed to Horticulturist Marisa Wittlinger at mdwittlinger@annapolis.gov. Orders will be due March 9.
Plant materials will be available for pickup at the Truxtun Park Pool (251 Pumphouse Road, Annapolis) from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22.
The GreenScape event, marking its 30th year, is held annually in April. It was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The project has resulted in hundreds of cleanup and beautification efforts by individuals, community groups and neighborhood associations throughout the city. Typically, 200 to 300 volunteers turn out, Wittlinger said.
The Recreation and Parks Department receives about $15,000 annually for the project, she said.
GreenScape 2021 hosted 72 project locations, including Acton’s Landing Park, Annapolis Elementary, Calvary United Methodist Church, and Westgate Circle. Volunteers spent time picking weeds out of a patio at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, while others planted flowers and cut down vines from trees at Capital SUP. An organization called Upcycled sold its recycled plastic bricks and lumber to be used in flower beds. Volunteers also collected plastic from Back Creek that was donated to Upcycled to make more bricks.
A GreenScape event is held in the fall that involves giving away flower bulbs.
Latest Annapolis
For more information, visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.