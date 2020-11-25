60 years after Annapolis restaurant sit-in by 5 Black residents, descendants keep their memory alive

On a late November day in 1960, five Black men and women walked into the Terminal Restaurant at the Greyhound bus station on West Street in Annapolis. They wanted something to eat.
The man working the counter said he couldn’t serve them, offering carryout food instead. The group — dentist Samuel Callahan, teachers Marita Carroll and Ethel Thompson, Lacey McKinney, and William Johnson, a retired Naval Academy employee and bail bondsman — declined. They wouldn’t leave until they were served, they said.
The worker called the police, who The Evening Capital reported on Nov. 28, arrived “following a quiet sit-in demonstration” and the group was arrested, part of a growing number of similar planned demonstrations cropping up across the country at the time.
Today marks the 60th anniversary of the sit-in, which sparked two days of picketing and led to many restaurants eventually changing their service policies. And while the five demonstrators have died, their descendants continue to uphold their memory.
William Henry “Lamb” Johnson Jr., never talked about the sit-in or any of the other civil rights marches he participated in during the 1960s, said his grandson Darius Stanton. Stanton heard it from other community members; stories of him marching all night, coming home to soak his feet and then going to work at the Naval Academy.
Johnson instead taught his children and grandchildren how to act, how to treat others and stand up for what was right, Stanton said.
“He was my first speaking coach. I make money as a speaker because my grandfather taught me how to speak, how to stand up straight, how to look people in the eye, how to shake people’s hands,” said Stanton, who is now a professional motivational speaker and consultant.
“I’m sure he was proud. But he never talked about himself. He talked about character and the person you should be.”
Two days of picketing followed the sit-in with demonstrators carrying signs in front of the Terminal Restaurant, now the site of the Graduate Hotel. All that remains is a small plaque fastened to the building in honor of the event, dedicated in 1993.
Demonstrators also picketed Round The Clock Carry Out Shop at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and West Street holding signs with slogans like, “We Won’t Quit Until We Can Sit,” and “Bury Segregation Let Integration Live,” according to the article in the Evening Capital.
After she was arrested and released, Marita Carroll went right back out to continue demonstrating. About a year later, Carroll and another teacher, Bill Reed, staged another sit-in at Henkel’s Steak House at the corner of West and Cathedral streets.
“That’s who she was,” said Paula Harris, a cousin who Carroll helped raise along with Harris’ children and grandchildren before she died in 2013. They called her Aunt Reetsie.
Carroll was the first Black teacher at Eastport Elementary after it was integrated, Harris said. It was her life’s work to support children especially those “who society has forgotten.”
Harris, a former teacher herself, now serves as the Title I director for the Maryland State Department of Education. She fills the role Aunt Reetsie filled for decades, the guardian that young people could come to for help.
“Everyone is born for a purpose and I think that was part of her purpose,” Harris said. “Her belief was very strong.”
A large public meeting was convened on the Sunday following the Friday sit-in. Callahan, who chaired the meeting at First Baptist Church, told those gathered, “We are here to work towards making people recognize the fact that we are Americans. We feel we are doing the right thing and because we feel this way, we are asking God’s blessing upon our efforts.”
The longtime civil rights activist Clarence Mitchell Jr. was also in attendance. He called the demonstration “one of non-violence and passive resistance and is conducted by law-abiding citizens who love America,” The Evening Capital reported.
That work is still ongoing six decades later. This year has seen a rise in civil rights marches and protests against racism and police violence following a string of police killings across the United States. Stanton has spoken at several in Annapolis and Baltimore and can see the parallels between the struggle in the 1960s and the present day, he said.
“I have, like my grandfather, worked to keep his legacy alive by standing up and giving people voices,” Stanton said. “It’s one thing to stand up for people and you do all the talking, it’s another thing to stand up for people and give them an opportunity to speak for themselves.”
Stanton then listed some of his family members who have gone on to lead successful lives, thanks in part to the impact of his grandfather. Stanton’s mother became an international musician and artist; an uncle became a county police officer; a cousin became a high school principal; another owns a successful retail clothing company.
“He didn’t leave words as a legacy, he left actions,” Stanton said. “He left models for his family and children and grandchildren to follow.”