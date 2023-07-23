Annapolis man indicted on hate crime charges in June shooting that killed three

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The man arrested in connection with the shooting last month in Annapolis that killed three and injured three others now faces hate crime charges handed down Friday by an Anne Arundel County grand jury.

Three counts of the 42-count indictment allege the 43-year-old was “motivated in substantial part” by the victims’ national origin during the June shooting on the 1000 block of Paddington Place that killed his neighbor Mario Mireles, 27, as well as Mario’s father, Nicholas Mireles, 55, and friend Christian Segovia, 25. The shooting was the deadliest act of violence in Annapolis in years. In addition to those who were killed or wounded, three more were “assaulted, but uninjured,” prosecutors said.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a parking dispute, an extension of the troubled history between the neighbors. In the wake of the bloodshed, the Mireles family advocated for authorities to pursue hate crime charges against the suspected gunman, Charles Robert Smith, an Army veteran who is white. Mireles’ family is Latino.

The indictment also charges Smith with three counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder. When Smith was arrested after the shooting, he was charged with second-degree murder for each of the three killed.

Smith’s attorney, Mark Howes, did not immediately return a call to comment on Sunday evening.

Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess is listed as the case’s prosecuting attorney. Leitess, a Democrat who was unopposed when reelected last year, occasionally tries cases, most recently when prosecuting the gunman who murdered five Capital Gazette employees. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt will also prosecute the case alongside Leitess.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Anne Arundel Circuit Court for an initial hearing on the new slate of charges on July 31.

Annapolis Police officers responded at about 8 p.m. on June 11 to the private residence in the southeast Annapolis neighborhood of Wilshire and found the six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Mario Mireles, of Annapolis, his father, an Odenton resident, and Segovia, who lived in Severn all died at the scene. Rosalina Segovia, Paul Johnson and Enner Canales-Hernandez were taken to Shock Trauma with injuries.

The elder Mireles, an Odenton resident who owned a landscaping business, was remembered as a hardworking fighter who died trying to defend one of his kids, his wife said.

A week after the shooting, on Father’s Day, a few hundred family, friends and neighbors gathered along the water at City Dock to mourn the dead, all of whom were fathers.

In the aftermath, investigators determined the shooting began after neighbors got into a disagreement about a vehicle parked in front of the house that Smith shares with his mother. According to charging documents, Shirley Smith called in a complaint to the city, saying her driveway was blocked. Twelve minutes later, her son surrendered to police at his front door.

Separate peace orders filed in September 2016 indicate Mario Mireles and Shirley Smith, the mother of the man accused of shooting him, had several disagreements — with Mireles reporting Shirley Smith directed racial slurs at him and his family. The 65-year-old mother of the suspect alleging Mireles had struck her car with a large wet towel or blanket, and had thrown rocks at street signs and hit nearby vehicles in the past. Both peace orders were dismissed by a judge who found neither met the necessary burden of proof.

Charles Smith faces a maximum sentence of life without parole if he is convicted of first-degree murder. Each of the hate crime charges could bring additional time, up to 20 years each.

Capital Gazette reporter Luke Parker contributed to this article.