Tests show bacteria levels drop in Spa Creek a week after a major sewer leak dumped 300,000 gallons of sewage

Approximately 300,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Spa Creek Friday. The City has posted hazard at Spa Creek in the area of the Spa Creek Conservancy / Chesapeake Children’s Museum (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

A week after Annapolis public works employees identified a massive sewer leak that spewed 300,000 gallons of sewage into Spa Creek, researchers say water quality has greatly improved.

A water sample taken Aug. 24 near the Chesapeake Children’s Museum notched the highest bacteria counts ever recorded during five years of testing: 19,700 units of colony-forming enterococci per 100 milliliters, according to the Environmental Center at Anne Arundel Community College.

A sample collected Thursday, had a reading of 200 cfus, biologist Tammy Domanski reported. Anything above 104 is considered unsafe for swimming, according to the Spa Creek Conservancy, the nonprofit that partners with the college to test several dozen spots on Spa Creek each week.

The reading of 200 is still high, but “not atypical for that site,” Domanski said. Her weekly results also showed vast improvement at the next checkpoint on that branch of Spa Creek: Water collected by boat near Amos Garrett Waterfront Park clocked in at just 10, down from 276 cfus last week.

City and county officials posted “sewer overflow” signs in the area of the original spill near Merryman Road and down towards the Children’s Museum advising visitors and residents to avoid contact with the water. The signs advise keeping pets out of Spa Creek, and that warning is important, Domanski said, because although the creek is not deep enough for swimming in that area, many people do go running or hiking with their dogs through the five-acre park that surrounds the museum.

The county health department issued a “no contact” warning for water in the area until Saturday.

Burr Vogel, acting Director of Public Works, said the city will rely on Spa Creek Conservancy’s data rather than do its own testing.

“That is the most reliable information that we have,” Vogel said.

What the city is doing, he said in an interview Thursday, is evaluating what long-term improvements may be necessary to prevent future sewer line breaks and identify leaks when they do occur.

“We don’t want to be back here again in two weeks,” Vogel said.

Vogel confirmed the 300,000-gallon spill resulted from a failing pipe in a ravine between Heritage Court and Hawkins Lane. A few days earlier, crews had identified some blockages higher up the sewer system. It’s likely that those blockages flowed downstream and got lodged again in a pipe that was already compromised, Vogel said. Once the pipe broke, dirt and debris got into the system, and caused additional blockages downstream. Sewage seeped out of several manhole covers, as evidenced by dried-out toilet paper Vogel noticed as he walked the sewer line later in the week.

The pipe in question was at least 50 years old and probably terracotta, Vogel said. It likely burst on Monday, Aug. 21. That’s when pump station records show the closet pump station processed about 75,000 to 80,000 gallons less sewage than normal. On average, the city pumps 5.4 million gallons per day.

The leak wasn’t identified until Thursday when Heritage Court residents spotted the sewage. Ideally, Vogel said, the city should have been looking for leaks sooner. A full repair was complete by 4 p.m. Monday.

“I would like to have seen us catch this earlier,” Vogel said.

No residents ever lost service during the leak, or by the time a permanent fix was in place on Monday.

In the 50 years since townhomes were built on Heritage Court, the ravine that the sewer line and upper Spa Creek run through has seen significant erosion. That has likely caused instability and left fragile pipes more vulnerable, Vogel said. An engineering team will be in the area soon to help determine next steps. That could mean sending cameras down the pipeline to identify compromised pipes that need to be fixed, or replacing the entire sewer line that services that area.

But for the average observer, the should be no signs of the leak at this point. “The odor is gone,” Vogel said.