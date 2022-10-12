What to know about the U.S. Sailboat Shows in Annapolis

Joe Papetti, with Annapolis Yacht Sales, helps to set up at the Beneteau dock area. Preparations continue Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis, which opens for a VIP day Thursday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The U.S. Sailboat Show will return for its 52nd year this weekend at Annapolis City Dock.

The five-day festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday with a preview day followed by four days of sailboat showcases. The show hours are from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

After first debuting in 1970, the show has grown to accommodate tens of thousands of visitors on the city’s waterfront. Hundreds of vessels, including monohulls, multihulls and inflatables, will be on display. Nearly 500 on-land exhibitors will be selling their wares.

New at the show this year will be a Sailing Channel Booth where 40 sailing influencers will share their stories. Creators such as Ryan and Sophie Sailing, LaVagabond, Expedition Evans and Delos will answer questions, chat about their experiences, and pose for a photo.

Attendees also can register to ride on one of two 74-foot classic schooners that will sail up to seven times daily on 90-minute cruises throughout the weekend. One of the vessels, the Woodwind II, was featured in the movie “Wedding Crashers.” Discounted tickets are available at schoonerwoodwind.com.

Know before you go

Boat show tickets sold in advance start at $22 for adults and $10 for children 7 to 12. Children under six are free. VIP and multiday tickets are also available. No exchanges or refunds.

Pay parking is available at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and continuous free shuttles will run from Gate 2 to the dock starting at 9 a.m. Hillman Garage is closed and currently under construction. There also will be parking at Eastport Elementary and various other garages in Annapolis. Street parking also will be available.

Other parking options can be found at annapolisparking.com.

Pets and strollers are prohibited at the event due to concerns of falling in the water or being a tripping hazard.