100 years later, the Annapolis Rotary Club spins on to ‘help others any way they can’

When Carolyn Richards left her job in corporate America, she finally had time to give back to her community, something she had wanted to do for years. Her only goal was to be around nice people who valued service to others.
Richards immediately got her wish when she joined the Annapolis Rotary Club in 2017.
“Not knowing anyone when I walked in, I was immediately taken by the hand and welcomed,” she said. “On my first day, I became chair of the holiday party. Then it spiraled.”
In July, she will become the ninth woman to be named club president as the organization celebrates its 100th year in operation.
The Rotary Club, one of the city’s largest and most active civic organizations, was founded by a handful of men on Feb. 11, 1921. Exactly 10 decades later, the club, which now boasts roughly 140 members, will kick off its yearlong centennial celebration with a Thursday Zoom lunch meeting.
The 100th anniversary is a point of pride for members of the club, famous for hosting fundraisers like the yearly Crab Feast at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium — this year’s feast on Aug. 6 will be the 75th — where 2,000 people eat hundreds of bushels of crabs and corn and have a beer or three. The proceeds of around $50,000 are divided among 15 to 20 local organizations.
It’s an honor “knowing that for 100 years we’ve been helping local communities,” said current Rotary President Frank Andracchi, who became a member in 2017, joining his wife, a former club president. “And the donations we’ve made either to our own foundation or Rotary International Foundation has helped others, both locally and worldwide.”
Thursday’s lunch is the beginning of a year of planned centennial events.
A major event will be the installation of a flagpole near Westgate Circle, the site of a time capsule buried by club members on the 75th anniversary. A date for the project has not been set as the club is seeking proper permits.
Another event in September will feature an outdoor celebration for club members, partners and grant recipients — a sort of replacement for the annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser that usually occurs in March. Proceeds for that event go to a selected nonprofit.
The club also undertakes civic projects large and small such as renovating homes with their “Rebuilding Together” initiative, cleaning Rowe Boulevard and installing little free libraries throughout Annapolis. Around the holidays, club members can be found ringing the bell for Salvation Army donations on Main Street.
“I just wanted to be a part of something, and I like Rotary because it gives directly back to the community right where we live,” Richards said.
During the pandemic, most of the major fundraisers were not feasible, so the group pivoted to meet the moment. The Crab Feast became a to-go event. The club raised $4,000 for personal protective equipment to be shipped to two Venezuelan hospitals. Another $5,000 was pooled with two other local chapters to buy meals for first responders and health care workers working on the front lines of the pandemic.
A subset of the organization is the Rotaract Club composed of Rotary members in their 20s and 30s. This group hosts Rock the Dock each year, with this year’s proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County.
Where older members might be able to contribute financially, younger members often offer their physical labor for the good of the club, said Kait Dawson, Rotaract president.
“Typically, as coming of age adults, we don’t have the financial capacity, so we are very hands-on,” Dawson said.
The first Rotary Club was founded in Chicago in 1905. Today, Rotary International is a global service organization with 1.2 million members who offer humanitarian aid around the world. The club has helped fight polio for decades and promoted world peace.
But while the national club has big global goals, some Annapolis members also love it for the direct impact on their community.
Don Taylor, 90, is the oldest active member and has been with the club since 1968 when he served as president. Taylor, whose family has run Taylor Funeral Home for generations, joined because his father, John M. Taylor, was a member around the club’s founding.
“I think anybody who gets in those organizations gets some sort of kick out it,” Taylor said. “It gives you something to do, and think about, and help people out. I’ve always enjoyed it. You meet such nice people.”
The club’s long-standing presence in Annapolis has been buoyed in part by the Naval Academy over the last 90 years. The Rotary has hosted a Navy Night event to bolster the relationship over that timeline, but this will be the first year the event won’t take place thanks to the pandemic. The club plans to publish a centennial book covering its history.
For most of its history, only men were allowed to be members. The rule changed in 1989, and women are now the fastest-growing segment of the club’s membership. The first woman to be elected Rotary president in Annapolis was Cynthia McBride in 1998.
Soon, Richards will take the helm.
“It’s an honor to be able to do that and for everyone to have the faith in me to do that after only knowing me for three years.”
All of the club’s presidents were white until recently when the Rev. Carletta Allen, senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, became the first Black president in 2019. Aris T. Allen, no relation, a former state lawmaker who was the first Black chair of the Maryland Republican Party, was the club’s first Black member in the 1970s, Andracchi said.
Today’s Annapolis Rotary is a varied patchwork: young and old, small business owners, teachers, Naval officers, lawyers, professors, CEOs and more.
In recent years, the group had to adapt to lagging membership when it decided to split its meetings into three groups. Some members, especially those with families or full-time jobs, found it difficult to make the regular lunch meetings. So, breakfast and happy hour meetings were formed, revitalizing the club and adding new members, Andracchi said.
Andracchi and others hope the change will help the club keep growing and stick to its motto, “Service above self.”
“You find Rotarians, regardless of background or where they live, have a thread of connection,” he said. “It’s a group of people who want to help others any way they can.”